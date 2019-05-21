Roadside bomb kills 9 Turkish soldiers in Iraqi Kurdistan: agency

2019/05/21 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A roadside bomb attack on Turkish soldiers bus in Amedi, Iraqi Kurdistan. Photo: SM
AMEDI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— According to Roj News Agency citing local sources, 9 Turkish soldiers were killed as a result of a roadside bomb attack last week, while 21 people were wounded.
An explosion hit a convoy of Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) personnel in Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s district of Amedi in Duhok province on May 16.
Two vehicles of the Turkish army were targeted in the region of Suwara Tuka near the Sarsing sub-district of Amadi, Iraqi Kurdistan at around 11:30 on May 16.
According to earlier report from NRT TV five members of Turkish MIT were wounded.
There were around 40 MIT members in two buses headed to Duhok from Amedi, the TV added. The wounded were transferred to Duhok hospital.
The convoy was transporting the MIT members who had finished a six-month deployment. Reports say that a lieutenant wounded in the action died at a hospital in Turkey.
No organization has claimed responsibility for the action yet.
Turkish troops are clashing routinely with the Kurdish rebels from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Turkey has recently increased the frequency of it strikes on targets in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, which it says are part of an effort to combat the PKK.
The PKK took up arms in 1984 against the Turkish state, which still denies the constitutional existence of Kurds, to push for greater autonomy in Turkish Kurdistan for the Kurdish minority who make up around 22.5 million of the country’s 79-million population. More than 40,000 Turkish soldiers and Kurdish rebels, have been killed in the conflict.
A large Kurdish community in Turkey and worldwide openly sympathise with PKK rebels and Abdullah Ocalan, who founded the PKK group in 1974 and currently serving a life sentence in Turkey, has a high symbolic value for most Kurds in Turkey and worldwide according to observers.
(With files from anfenglish.com | nrttv.com)
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
Comments Comments
AMEDI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— According to Roj News Agency citing local sources, 9 Turkish soldiers were killed as a result of a roadside bomb attack last week, while 21 people were wounded.
An explosion hit a convoy of Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) personnel in Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s district of Amedi in Duhok province on May 16.
Two vehicles of the Turkish army were targeted in the region of Suwara Tuka near the Sarsing sub-district of Amadi, Iraqi Kurdistan at around 11:30 on May 16.
According to earlier report from NRT TV five members of Turkish MIT were wounded.
There were around 40 MIT members in two buses headed to Duhok from Amedi, the TV added. The wounded were transferred to Duhok hospital.
The convoy was transporting the MIT members who had finished a six-month deployment. Reports say that a lieutenant wounded in the action died at a hospital in Turkey.
No organization has claimed responsibility for the action yet.
Turkish troops are clashing routinely with the Kurdish rebels from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Turkey has recently increased the frequency of it strikes on targets in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, which it says are part of an effort to combat the PKK.
The PKK took up arms in 1984 against the Turkish state, which still denies the constitutional existence of Kurds, to push for greater autonomy in Turkish Kurdistan for the Kurdish minority who make up around 22.5 million of the country’s 79-million population. More than 40,000 Turkish soldiers and Kurdish rebels, have been killed in the conflict.
A large Kurdish community in Turkey and worldwide openly sympathise with PKK rebels and Abdullah Ocalan, who founded the PKK group in 1974 and currently serving a life sentence in Turkey, has a high symbolic value for most Kurds in Turkey and worldwide according to observers.
(With files from anfenglish.com | nrttv.com)
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
Comments Comments