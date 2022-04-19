Moonline Travel signs Partnership Agreement with FCM

2022/04/19 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.UK-based business travel management company FCM has signed a partnership agreement with Sulaymaniya-based Moonline Travel & Trade Ltd.According to FCM's Managing Director of Middle East and Africa, Ciarán Kelly, this partnership is critical to FCM's local service delivery and market share growth strategies for the wider region: "Choosing to expand FCM's […]

