Halbousi discusses developing Iraqi banking sector with US delegation

2019/05/21 | 13:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi has met in Baghdad with Marshall Billingslea, the US Treasury Department's assistant secretary for terrorist financing, and his accompanying delegation.
A statement by Halbousi’s office said “the meeting tackled boosting cooperation between the United States and Iraq, especially in economic and financial fields.”
Moreover, the officials highlighted necessity of reinforcing cooperation between US and Iraqi banks as well as developing the Iraqi banking sector and carrying out economic reforms.
