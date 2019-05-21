Home › Baghdad Post › America Should Tread Carefully to Avoid Pushing Iraq Further Into Iran’s Orbit

America Should Tread Carefully to Avoid Pushing Iraq Further Into Iran’s Orbit

2019/05/21 | 13:15























Zvi Bar'el















The



Katyusha rocket that exploded near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, a



fortified area home to Iraqi government offices and foreign embassies,



instantly turned Iraq into a new focal point of the collision course that Iran



and the United States are on.The launch was automatically



attributed to pro-Iranian forces or Shi’ite militias headquartered around



Baghdad, which ostensibly sought to send a message to the U.S. government, and



also to the Iraqi government – that it shouldn’t capitulate to American



pressure. As with earlier attacks on Saudi ships in the Persian Gulf,



there’s still no actual information about who was behind this attack, but it’s



clear who was the target.Americans are exerting pressure in



two directions. One is an effort to sever Iraq’s economy from Iran’s, thereby



plugging the expected hole in its sanctions on Iran. The second is aimed



at enabling American forces to use Iraqi territory as a launchpad for attacks



on Iran, should the conflict turn violent.Both



these issues have sparked political and diplomatic disputes within Iraq,



threatening the stability of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi’s government.



That government rests on a complex, fragile coalition of Shi’ite, Sunni and



Kurdish parties, most of which reject both of Washington’s demands.Iran



is Iraq’s most important trading partner, with bilateral trade estimated at $12



billion a year. Iraq also depends on Iran for natural gas and electricity – two



products which, if the supply were halted, could bring masses of people into



the streets, just as happened a few months ago in Basra.This



economic dependency, which includes Iraqi debts of about $2 billion to Iran,



evolved some years after the Iraq War. This could have been prevented had the



Iraqi and American governments been wise enough to control the Pentagon’s



enormous investments in Iraq and develop the country’s water and electricity



infrastructure and its abundant natural gas fields. Instead, much of the money



went into the pockets of contractors, political leaders, cronies and political



parties with no supervision, to the point that wealthy Iraq became a bankrupt



country that needed huge loans from international institutions.Saudi Arabia also contributed to



Iraq’s distress by its decisions to eschew diplomatic relations, close the



crossings along their land border and treat Iraq as a hostile country because



of its Shi’ite government and its increasingly close ties with Iran. Only in



2016 did Riyadh change its policy and open an embassy in Baghdad.After Mohammed bin Salman became



the Saudi crown prince in 2017, relations between the two governments became



closer. Nevertheless, they are far from being able to compete with Iranian



influence.In



contrast, Iran opened an embassy in Baghdad and a consulate in Erbil, the



capital of the Kurdish region, immediately after the war. It forged close ties



with the leaders of both Shi’ite and Kurdish parties, advised former Iraqi



Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki to engage in outreach to the Sunnis, cooperated



effectively in the war against the Islamic State and sent millions of religious



tourists to Shi’ite holy places in Iraq.Saudi



Arabia has since offered to sell electricity to Iraq for significantly less



than what Iran is charging. Last month, it announced plans to invest $1 billion



to develop projects in Iraq. It talks regularly with Shi’ite leaders and has



ordered its own preachers to moderate their anti-Shi’ite statements. And it



recently started exploring the possibility of opening a consulate in the



Shi’ite holy city of Najaf, a pilgrimage site for the roughly 10 percent of



Saudis who are Shi’ites.The



Saudis’ soft diplomacy is combined with America’s hard, threatening diplomacy.



America currently has some 5,000 soldiers in Iraq. It withdrew its troops in



2011, but later sent them back to assist in the war against the Islamic State.Yet



when U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to leave this force in Iraq to



“watch Iran,” Iraqis interpreted this as an American plan to make their country



a permanent American base, and even use it as a bridgehead for military



operations against the Islamic Republic. When Trump said that while the U.S.



doesn’t want war, “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of



Iran,” it merely intensified the fears of key political players in Iraq,



including the influential Shi’ite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, whose party



won the most votes in last year’s election.Sadr,



who paid a historic visit to Saudi Arabia in 2017, represents Iraq’s political



and diplomatic dilemma. He vehemently opposes an American presence in Iraq, but



supports nurturing ties between Baghdad and Riyadh. And despite being Shi’ite,



he is no fan of Iran; he wants Iraq to remain neutral in the American-Saudi



conflict with Iran.Iraq’s



most important spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, also opposes turning



Iraq into a front in the war against Iran. He believes Iraq could serve as a



mediator between Tehran and Washington, and also between Tehran and Riyadh.Iraqi



neutrality isn’t what Washington wants. It would rather force Iraq to adopt an



actively anti-Iranian policy. But it also understands that it might lose its



influence and increase Iraqi antagonism toward America without obtaining any



compensatory benefits in its battle against Tehran if its pressure results in



internal power struggles that undermine Iraq’s delicate political balance.At



this stage, while the only violent aspects of the conflict have been sporadic



attacks on Saudi and other ships in the Persian Gulf, attacks on Saudi oil



facilities from Yemen and an attempted attack on an American base, diplomatic



achievements could still have great importance in containing Iran’s regional



status.Iraq’s



public ties with Saudi Arabia, economic alternatives that would gradually allow



it to free itself of dependence on Iran and a willingness to give it a role in



mediation efforts could all reduce the military threat and bolster the



diplomatic track. But for this to happen, America and Saudi Arabia must refrain



from depicting Iraq as an Iranian puppet that obeys its orders. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Zvi Bar'elTheKatyusha rocket that exploded near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, afortified area home to Iraqi government offices and foreign embassies,instantly turned Iraq into a new focal point of the collision course that Iranand the United States are on.The launch was automaticallyattributed to pro-Iranian forces or Shi’ite militias headquartered aroundBaghdad, which ostensibly sought to send a message to the U.S. government, andalso to the Iraqi government – that it shouldn’t capitulate to Americanpressure. As with earlier attacks on Saudi ships in the Persian Gulf,there’s still no actual information about who was behind this attack, but it’sclear who was the target.Americans are exerting pressure intwo directions. One is an effort to sever Iraq’s economy from Iran’s, therebyplugging the expected hole in its sanctions on Iran. The second is aimedat enabling American forces to use Iraqi territory as a launchpad for attackson Iran, should the conflict turn violent.Boththese issues have sparked political and diplomatic disputes within Iraq,threatening the stability of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi’s government.That government rests on a complex, fragile coalition of Shi’ite, Sunni andKurdish parties, most of which reject both of Washington’s demands.Iranis Iraq’s most important trading partner, with bilateral trade estimated at $12billion a year. Iraq also depends on Iran for natural gas and electricity – twoproducts which, if the supply were halted, could bring masses of people intothe streets, just as happened a few months ago in Basra.Thiseconomic dependency, which includes Iraqi debts of about $2 billion to Iran,evolved some years after the Iraq War. This could have been prevented had theIraqi and American governments been wise enough to control the Pentagon’senormous investments in Iraq and develop the country’s water and electricityinfrastructure and its abundant natural gas fields. Instead, much of the moneywent into the pockets of contractors, political leaders, cronies and politicalparties with no supervision, to the point that wealthy Iraq became a bankruptcountry that needed huge loans from international institutions.Saudi Arabia also contributed toIraq’s distress by its decisions to eschew diplomatic relations, close thecrossings along their land border and treat Iraq as a hostile country becauseof its Shi’ite government and its increasingly close ties with Iran. Only in2016 did Riyadh change its policy and open an embassy in Baghdad.After Mohammed bin Salman becamethe Saudi crown prince in 2017, relations between the two governments becamecloser. Nevertheless, they are far from being able to compete with Iranianinfluence.Incontrast, Iran opened an embassy in Baghdad and a consulate in Erbil, thecapital of the Kurdish region, immediately after the war. It forged close tieswith the leaders of both Shi’ite and Kurdish parties, advised former IraqiPrime Minister Nouri al-Maliki to engage in outreach to the Sunnis, cooperatedeffectively in the war against the Islamic State and sent millions of religioustourists to Shi’ite holy places in Iraq.SaudiArabia has since offered to sell electricity to Iraq for significantly lessthan what Iran is charging. Last month, it announced plans to invest $1 billionto develop projects in Iraq. It talks regularly with Shi’ite leaders and hasordered its own preachers to moderate their anti-Shi’ite statements. And itrecently started exploring the possibility of opening a consulate in theShi’ite holy city of Najaf, a pilgrimage site for the roughly 10 percent ofSaudis who are Shi’ites.TheSaudis’ soft diplomacy is combined with America’s hard, threatening diplomacy.America currently has some 5,000 soldiers in Iraq. It withdrew its troops in2011, but later sent them back to assist in the war against the Islamic State.Yetwhen U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to leave this force in Iraq to“watch Iran,” Iraqis interpreted this as an American plan to make their countrya permanent American base, and even use it as a bridgehead for militaryoperations against the Islamic Republic. When Trump said that while the U.S.doesn’t want war, “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end ofIran,” it merely intensified the fears of key political players in Iraq,including the influential Shi’ite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, whose partywon the most votes in last year’s election.Sadr,who paid a historic visit to Saudi Arabia in 2017, represents Iraq’s politicaland diplomatic dilemma. He vehemently opposes an American presence in Iraq, butsupports nurturing ties between Baghdad and Riyadh. And despite being Shi’ite,he is no fan of Iran; he wants Iraq to remain neutral in the American-Saudiconflict with Iran.Iraq’smost important spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, also opposes turningIraq into a front in the war against Iran. He believes Iraq could serve as amediator between Tehran and Washington, and also between Tehran and Riyadh.Iraqineutrality isn’t what Washington wants. It would rather force Iraq to adopt anactively anti-Iranian policy. But it also understands that it might lose itsinfluence and increase Iraqi antagonism toward America without obtaining anycompensatory benefits in its battle against Tehran if its pressure results ininternal power struggles that undermine Iraq’s delicate political balance.Atthis stage, while the only violent aspects of the conflict have been sporadicattacks on Saudi and other ships in the Persian Gulf, attacks on Saudi oilfacilities from Yemen and an attempted attack on an American base, diplomaticachievements could still have great importance in containing Iran’s regionalstatus.Iraq’spublic ties with Saudi Arabia, economic alternatives that would gradually allowit to free itself of dependence on Iran and a willingness to give it a role inmediation efforts could all reduce the military threat and bolster thediplomatic track. But for this to happen, America and Saudi Arabia must refrainfrom depicting Iraq as an Iranian puppet that obeys its orders.