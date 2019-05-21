عربي | كوردى


Iraq participate in digital industry conferee held in Tatarstan

2019/05/21 | 14:25
Baghdad/ INA



Today, Iraqi ambassador in Russia Haidar al-Adari declared the arrival of high level Iraqi delegations to Russia due to participate in digital industry conferee, which will be held in Kazan city the capital of the republic of Tatarstan.



Al-Adari said "the first Iraqi delegation is from Ministry of Industry and Minerals headed by senior deputy minister Adel Karim, and the other one from Tellecom ministry had arrived Kazan where digital industry conferee held".



Al-Athari assured in the last press conference that Iraq is forward to rise the trade cooperation with Russia in different economic sectors.









