Mattis says ‘Iran’s behavior must change’
2019/05/21 | 14:25
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says America “needs to

engage more in the world and intervene militarily less,” AP reported on

Tuesday.Mattis, a retired Marine general, spoke on Monday night at a

previously unannounced speech before a Ramadan lecture series in honor of Abu

Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.According to a report in the state-linked newspaper The

National, Mattis stressed that “Iran’s behavior must change.” However, he

stressed that unilateral action is not the way forward with Iran and that the

“military must work to buy time for diplomats to work their magic.”Speaking about America in general, Mattis said: “America will

frustrate you at times because of its form of government, but the UAE and

America will always find their way back to common ground, on that I have no

doubt.”





