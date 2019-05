Mattis says ‘Iran’s behavior must change’

2019/05/21 | 14:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Former U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says America “needs toengage more in the world and intervene militarily less,” AP reported onTuesday.Mattis, a retired Marine general, spoke on Monday night at apreviously unannounced speech before a Ramadan lecture series in honor of AbuDhabi’s powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.According to a report in the state-linked newspaper TheNational, Mattis stressed that “Iran’s behavior must change.” However, hestressed that unilateral action is not the way forward with Iran and that the“military must work to buy time for diplomats to work their magic.”Speaking about America in general, Mattis said: “America willfrustrate you at times because of its form of government, but the UAE andAmerica will always find their way back to common ground, on that I have nodoubt.”