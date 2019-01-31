Barzani tackles political process in Kurdistan with EU delegation

2019/01/31 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Chief Masoud Barzani has met with a European Union delegation to tackle the political situation in the region as well as the relations between Baghdad and Erbil.The delegation included each of Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, Jean-Christophe Belliard, European Union Ambassador to Iraq Ramon Blecua and EU representative to the Kurdistan Region Claris Pastori.During the meeting, Pilard highlighted the role played by Barzani in the political process in Iraq as well as the positive atmosphere between Erbil ablnd Baghdad. He also expressed the EU’s interest in stability of Kurdistan and strengthening its ties with Baghdad.He also expressed readiness to offer assistance required in administrative, financial and reform fields.The meeting tackled the terrorist threats against safety and stability of the region. Barzani indicated sacrifices by the Kurdish people in the war against terrorism.