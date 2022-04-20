Iraq-Jordan Pipeline Decision Delayed Again

2022/04/20 | 02:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's oil ministry has said that future of the long-delayed oil export pipeline from Iraq to the Jordanian port of Aqaba will be decided by the next government.The country has still not formed a new government following parliamentary elections in October.At a press conference at the weekend, the Ministry of […]

