Home › Baghdad Post › Russia and China are watching Iran, and waiting

Russia and China are watching Iran, and waiting

2019/05/21 | 15:35







































As US-Iran tensions



rise, America’s sway over its allies is falling. Last week, Major General



Christopher Ghika, the British officer second in command of anti ISIS forces in



Iraq and Syria, publicly contradicted the rationale behind American



troop build-ups in the region. US Central Command was quick to rebuff Ghika,



but Britain’s Ministry of Defence supported him.Other



NATO allies, too, are balking at confrontation with Iran. Spain



has withdrawn a frigate from the American-led, Gulf-bound carrier group.



Federica Mogherini, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, has



called for ‘maximum restraint’. If there is to be a third Gulf War, the US



might find itself with fewer friends than in the last.Is



this a crisis of American leadership, or of European loyalty to the Atlantic



alliance? Donald Trump has butted heads with Britain, France and Germany over



Iran before, but he may need them should hostilities break out. Meanwhile,



rival powers are exploiting the US-Europe split to substitute their own



leadership and advance their own interests. When the United States left the



‘Iran Deal’, it left Western Europe orphaned. Europe had supported the deal,



hoping to avoid war and keep Iran in the global oil market. Now, within the America-less



JCPOA bloc, Russia’s growing energy influence on Europe, and China’s economic



influence, threaten to eclipse Western powers’ influence on events in the



region.China



has a ‘soft-power’ interest in reviving the Iran Deal and



avoiding war in the Persian Gulf. China likes to promotes



itself as a ‘responsible great



power’, primarily interested in stability and economic



growth. Despite internal repression, and some external subterfuge too, China



wants to be seen as a steady hand in international affairs. It is uninterested



in ‘regime change’, at home or abroad. Its partners can make



agreements with a one-party state without worrying that, four



years later, a new administration might renege. It



also wants a supply of cheap oil.Russia’s



interest in Iran is rather different. The status quo does not suit Russia,



which remains insecure about its great-power status. For Moscow, fomenting



chaos is a cheap way of reasserting its role of preeminence in global affairs —



and raising the price of oil.Russia’s



regional Middle East policy finds common cause with Iran. Both Russia and Iran



wish to curb American influence in the Middle East, an easier task since the



Obama-era abandonment of American hegemony in the region. The Islamic



Republic’s proxies look to undermine the Sunni-Arab dominance of the region,



which is backed, of course, by the United States. While Iran builds military



bases in Syria, Russia has used Iranian airbases to conduct the bombing campaigns



that preserved the rule of Russia’s historic client, Bashar al-Assad.The



Syrian alliance is part of a wider military partnership between Russia and



Iran. Earlier this year, the two countries announced plans for joint naval



exercises on the Caspian Sea, reprising the war games of 2015 and 2017. Iran is



a market for Russian arms. Russia delivered the S-300 missile defense system to



Iran shortly after the implementation of the JCPOA in 2016, though a later, $10



billion deal on fighter jets, stalled. If American-led sanctions on Iran are



lifted, that market will expand, as the Iranian regime will have more cash.For



most countries, the primary financial importance of Iran lies in its oil.



Washington’s oil embargo is an economic and political gift. Russia benefits



from a constricted global energy supply, which raises the prices of its own



exports. Moreover, European states had hoped that normalized relations between



Iran and the West would allow themselves to substitute Russian energy for



Iranian, without the complications of US-imposed sanctions. With Iran’s exports



off the market, Russia will continue to exert its leverage over the European



continent. The NordStream II pipeline, which continues to move forward despite



American objections, may be the surest sign of European resignation over their



continued dependence on Russian gas.The American embargo



is far less amenable to China, now the world’s largest importer of



crude oil. Prior to the reimposition of sanctions, China spent $15 billion



a day on Iranian oil. China has also invested heavily in Iranian energy



supplies, and Iran is an important overland energy node in the Silk Road



Economic Belt. According to the American Enterprise Institute, China invested



at least $48.6 billion in purchases and contracts in Iran, the majority of



which was related to energy or transportation.Yet



China has decided to comply with the new sanctions regime. Though there was



a Chinese purchasing binge prior to the waiver deadline, the top



state-owned oil refiners, Sinopec and the China National Petroleum Corporation



(CNPC), decided to cease importing Iranian oil, despite the hundreds of



billions of dollars they have invested in Iranian oil fields.Sinopec’s



and CNPC’s moves demonstrate an unwillingness, at this point, to confront the



United States. Sanctions do have an effect; both CNPC and Sinopec would worry



about their access to international finance, should they run askance of



American sanctions law. Rather than run that risk, it is better for



now to wait and see. Having stockpiled Iranian oil, China has some



breathing room to monitor developments.The



outcome of the US-Iran standoff is unclear. It is also unclear whether



America’s NATO allies would support military action against Iran. Meanwhile,



there are risks for both Russia and China in being too eager to capitalize on



these foundering relations. But there are also great opportunities for Russia



and China, both economically and politically. And should tensions continue to



rise, they may not need to wait long for such opportunities to present



themselves. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-As US-Iran tensionsrise, America’s sway over its allies is falling. Last week, Major GeneralChristopher Ghika, the British officer second in command of anti ISIS forces inIraq and Syria, publicly contradicted the rationale behind Americantroop build-ups in the region. US Central Command was quick to rebuff Ghika,but Britain’s Ministry of Defence supported him.OtherNATO allies, too, are balking at confrontation with Iran. Spainhas withdrawn a frigate from the American-led, Gulf-bound carrier group.Federica Mogherini, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, hascalled for ‘maximum restraint’. If there is to be a third Gulf War, the USmight find itself with fewer friends than in the last.Isthis a crisis of American leadership, or of European loyalty to the Atlanticalliance? Donald Trump has butted heads with Britain, France and Germany overIran before, but he may need them should hostilities break out. Meanwhile,rival powers are exploiting the US-Europe split to substitute their ownleadership and advance their own interests. When the United States left the‘Iran Deal’, it left Western Europe orphaned. Europe had supported the deal,hoping to avoid war and keep Iran in the global oil market. Now, within the America-lessJCPOA bloc, Russia’s growing energy influence on Europe, and China’s economicinfluence, threaten to eclipse Western powers’ influence on events in theregion.Chinahas a ‘soft-power’ interest in reviving the Iran Deal andavoiding war in the Persian Gulf. China likes to promotesitself as a ‘responsible greatpower’, primarily interested in stability and economicgrowth. Despite internal repression, and some external subterfuge too, Chinawants to be seen as a steady hand in international affairs. It is uninterestedin ‘regime change’, at home or abroad. Its partners can makeagreements with a one-party state without worrying that, fouryears later, a new administration might renege. Italso wants a supply of cheap oil.Russia’sinterest in Iran is rather different. The status quo does not suit Russia,which remains insecure about its great-power status. For Moscow, fomentingchaos is a cheap way of reasserting its role of preeminence in global affairs —and raising the price of oil.Russia’sregional Middle East policy finds common cause with Iran. Both Russia and Iranwish to curb American influence in the Middle East, an easier task since theObama-era abandonment of American hegemony in the region. The IslamicRepublic’s proxies look to undermine the Sunni-Arab dominance of the region,which is backed, of course, by the United States. While Iran builds militarybases in Syria, Russia has used Iranian airbases to conduct the bombing campaignsthat preserved the rule of Russia’s historic client, Bashar al-Assad.TheSyrian alliance is part of a wider military partnership between Russia andIran. Earlier this year, the two countries announced plans for joint navalexercises on the Caspian Sea, reprising the war games of 2015 and 2017. Iran isa market for Russian arms. Russia delivered the S-300 missile defense system toIran shortly after the implementation of the JCPOA in 2016, though a later, $10billion deal on fighter jets, stalled. If American-led sanctions on Iran arelifted, that market will expand, as the Iranian regime will have more cash.Formost countries, the primary financial importance of Iran lies in its oil.Washington’s oil embargo is an economic and political gift. Russia benefitsfrom a constricted global energy supply, which raises the prices of its ownexports. Moreover, European states had hoped that normalized relations betweenIran and the West would allow themselves to substitute Russian energy forIranian, without the complications of US-imposed sanctions. With Iran’s exportsoff the market, Russia will continue to exert its leverage over the Europeancontinent. The NordStream II pipeline, which continues to move forward despiteAmerican objections, may be the surest sign of European resignation over theircontinued dependence on Russian gas.The American embargois far less amenable to China, now the world’s largest importer ofcrude oil. Prior to the reimposition of sanctions, China spent $15 billiona day on Iranian oil. China has also invested heavily in Iranian energysupplies, and Iran is an important overland energy node in the Silk RoadEconomic Belt. According to the American Enterprise Institute, China investedat least $48.6 billion in purchases and contracts in Iran, the majority ofwhich was related to energy or transportation.YetChina has decided to comply with the new sanctions regime. Though there wasa Chinese purchasing binge prior to the waiver deadline, the topstate-owned oil refiners, Sinopec and the China National Petroleum Corporation(CNPC), decided to cease importing Iranian oil, despite the hundreds ofbillions of dollars they have invested in Iranian oil fields.Sinopec’sand CNPC’s moves demonstrate an unwillingness, at this point, to confront theUnited States. Sanctions do have an effect; both CNPC and Sinopec would worryabout their access to international finance, should they run askance ofAmerican sanctions law. Rather than run that risk, it is better fornow to wait and see. Having stockpiled Iranian oil, China has somebreathing room to monitor developments.Theoutcome of the US-Iran standoff is unclear. It is also unclear whetherAmerica’s NATO allies would support military action against Iran. Meanwhile,there are risks for both Russia and China in being too eager to capitalize onthese foundering relations. But there are also great opportunities for Russiaand China, both economically and politically. And should tensions continue torise, they may not need to wait long for such opportunities to presentthemselves.