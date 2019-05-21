Home › Baghdad Post › Salih discusses bilateral ties with US delegation in Baghdad

Salih discusses bilateral ties with US delegation in Baghdad

2019/05/21 | 16:45







During the meeting, both officials tackled the bilateral ties between US and Iraq, especially in economic and financial fields. They also highlighted boosting cooperation between US and Iraqi banks in a way to develop the Iraqi economy.







Moreover, the statement added that political developments on the regional and international levels were also discussed.



