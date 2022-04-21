2022/04/21 | 15:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.Following discussions, the Cabinet authorised the Ministry of Finance to sign two grant agreements with the World Bank: the first, to support higher education in Iraq in the amount of 5 million dollars aimed at improving […]

read more World Bank to fund Iraq Education Initiatives first appeared on Iraq Business News.