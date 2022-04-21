Iraq to Re-Open Embassy in Vietnam

2022/04/21 | 15:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Cabinet has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance to re-open its embassy in the Republic of Vietnam.It's decision was made providing it does not lead to an increase in the total number of diplomatic staff.The representation will be resident, as it had been previously.(Source: Govt of […]

