Falcon Wealth Planning Celebrates 7 Year Anniversary

Falcon Wealth celebrates 7 years with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new location.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) is excited to announce its newest member, Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.



With that announcement came celebration, as the IERCC helped Falcon Wealth Planning celebrate their 7-year anniversary with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the grand opening of their new building on April 19, 2022.For this special event, guests were able to enjoy a meet and greet with Falcon Wealth Planning’s executive staff, high-quality networking, food and drink, and most of all a great time.



The ceremony took place between 4:30 p.m.



and 6 p.m.



and included guest speakers from Gabriel Shahin, Principal at Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc., and Edward Ornelas, Jr., President, and CEO of Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce.Falcon Wealth Planning focuses heavily on tax planning and works with Certified Public Accountants so that you can breeze through tax season and plan today, avoiding stress during your retirement.



With over 30 years of experience, they dedicate their services to preparing creative solutions tailored specifically to you.The IERCC’s mission is to support and contribute to the interests of commerce and economic prosperity throughout Riverside County and San Bernardino County.



They are a progressive, non-profit business organization striving to bring true value to its members, investors, sponsors, and community.Together, they celebrated the grand opening of Falcon Wealth Planning’s new building located at 3400 Inland Empire Boulevard In Ontario, California, on April 19, 2022.



Tickets for the event were free, but only a limited number of tickets were allocated to non-regional chamber members.If you have any questions or need more information, please contact the IERCC at info@iechamber.org.

