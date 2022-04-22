Drought forces Iraq to Cut Wheat Production

2022/04/22 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A new report from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) says that continued drought and water shortages are affecting economic activity in Iraq, especially grain production.The Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN) report from the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service says agricultural cropping in irrigated areas is down by 50 percent compared to […]

