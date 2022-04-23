2022/04/23 | 03:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Iraq Solidarity News (Al-Thawra).Re-published with permission by Iraq Business News.Global 5K run aims to help Iraq's most vulnerable children Liz McRae is the Executive Director of the Iraqi Children Foundation and in this interview, Hussein Al-alak speaks with Liz McRae about the work of the ICF, along with finding out more about […]

read more 5K Run to help Iraq's most Vulnerable Children first appeared on Iraq Business News.