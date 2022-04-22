Mystical Muses, A carbon negative NFT Series, Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainability on Earth Day and Every Day

2022/04/23 | 09:48 - Source: Iraq News

A powerful being who appears to be the creator of all that is, mother earth, and all things other wordly and ethereal.



Her pendant is metatron's cube which is believed to carry all the shapes of the universe and be a symbol of a great angel.

Myra the Mermaid.



Myra wears a golden crown of tarot cards that everyone would want in their spread.



Her iridescent shirt doubles as scales when she takes to the water and her face has scales to match.



Her powers include being able to shoot streams of ice

Amy Snakehouse wears a dress with a built-in double headed snake, a retro beehive and shades.



I would love to take her dancing and see a glimmer of her fangs when she smiles.

Meet Co- Founder of Mystical Muses Jessica Brodkin

The Golden Goddess is a powerful being who appears to be the creator of all that is, mother earth, and all things other wordly and ethereal.



Her pendant is metatron's cube which is believed to carry all the shapes of the universe and be a symbol of a great angel.

Bringing Unique Digitally Created Art of the Wild Divine Feminine to the NFT World while Simultaneously Decreasing the World’s Carbon Footprint

Mystical Muses collection brings defining characteristics of the divine feminine **mythical, whimsical, goddess like, even fabricated, or enhanced, maybe fictional**, into one NFT collection.”

— Jessica Brodkin, Co-Founder, Mystical Muses

NEW YORK, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mystical Muses, a carbon negative NFT collection that launched last month on the Ethereum blockchain, reaffirms commitment to sustainability on Earth Day (April 22nd) and Every Day.



As a promise to its commitment to the environment, Mystical Muses partnered with Nori, a blockchain-backed carbon dioxide removal marketplace based out of Seattle, Washington.



For every Mystical Muse NFT sold, 0.2 tons of carbon will be removed from the atmosphere via NORI.



NORI’s mission is to reverse climate change by making it as simple as possible to pay people to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and they’ve already gotten farmers paid over one million dollars for regenerative practices that sequester and store carbon in the soil.Clarity: NORI allows for true price discovery of a tonne of CO2, while eliminating the possibility of double counting and fraud.Purpose: NORI creates real, actionable value for the Ethereum blockchain, using crypto to solve a real world problem.Certainty: Nori’s model assures buyers that 1 NORI always purchases 1 tonne of CO2e stored for at least ten years.Mystical Muses partnered with NORI on its pre launch event, immersive carnival-themed night at the cross-section of Tech & Nature celebrating the forthcoming launch of the NORI token; a powerful financial instrument for incentivizing more CO2 to be removed from the atmosphere during #Bitcoin2022 and #MiamiNFTWeek this month.Mystical Muses was inspired by founder Jessica Brodkin’s spiritual awakening and desire to leave the mundane, stifling ‘Corporate America’ world.



A former CIA analyst and now Reiki healer, Jessica was inspired by an insatiable curiosity to learn about the crypto world which led to the creation of the Mystical Muses NFT collection.



This unique collection of gothic and legendary muses are 7,777 unique computer generated all-female tokens composed of 150 elements.



The presale launched on March 25th at the price of 0.06 ETH per NFT and minted the collection publicly on April 1st at the price of 0.07 ETH per NFT.



For every NFT sold, 0.2 tons of carbon will be removed from the atmosphere making their collection carbon negative.



Each mystical woman is a token into an exclusive membership with real utility that comes with weekly live events including comedy shows, reiki healing sound baths, tarot readings, and more.Mystical Muses collection brings defining characteristics of the divine feminine **mythical, whimsical, goddess like, even fabricated, or enhanced, maybe fictional*, into one universally identifiable NFT collection, where each holder can create or purchase a muse that speaks to their personality or embodiments of aspirational avatar personality.



Inspired by Jessica’s transformation, and healing experience, the Mystical Muses collection has brought an intuitive and whimsical ethereal element to the NFT world.Mystical Muses Utility:-Weekly live online events that will be streamed online privately for the NFT holders.



The online events will include the following:-Monthly private online comedy shows featuring comics seen on TV-Private events will have healing modalities: a special guests such as tarot readers, astrologers, or psychic mediums-Monthly reiki sound baths-Access to NYC Comedy clubs in NYC at the Comic Strip LIVE and New York Comedy Club any week of the yearFounder Jessica Brodkin is no stranger to higher level thinking and analytical skills both in the corporate and metaphysical world.



She is an MIT and Johns Hopkins graduate who worked at the CIA for eleven years before becoming a stand up comedian and reiki healer in NYC.



She is also no stranger to the media, as her story has been featured in the NYPost, CNBC, SiriusXM, AMC, and TruTV, and she has been regarded as a trendsetter and thought leader (with a touch of charm and humor) wherever she goes.Jessica was initially very intrigued by the artistry of the digital space and was heard saying, “When they [NFTs] started to explode, I was very excited because I knew that Web3 could be a new way for artists, including visual, comedians and performance artists, to get their work out there.” Now, with the creation of the Mystical Muses collection, Jessica and her team, including co-founder Ryan Dacalos Filipino fashion and digital artist find themselves collaborating with a powerhouse, diverse, and divinely guided team ready to create social impact through not only the images that are bringing to market (and the unique spiritual modalities used for utilities) but also the ethical commitment Jessica and Ryan are creating with NORI by pledging to decrease the world’s carbon footprint with each NFT that is purchased.Jessica and Ryan plan to make Mystical Muses an NFT company with longevity with plans that include a comedy club in the metaverse, wearable NFTs, and additional NFT collections.The five categories of muses in the initial March 25th drop of the collection include: (1) ‘Golden Goddess,’ (2) ‘Farrah Collection’ which incorporation butterflies symbolize crowns of living fairies, inspired by co-creator Ryan Dacalos’ Filipino heritage, (3) the ‘Amy Snakehouse’ recognizable with her double headed snake, a retro beehive and shades.



(4) ‘Myra the Mermaid’ the Piscean inspired goddess of the ocean.



Myra wears a golden crown of tarot cards that everyone would want in their spread.



Her iridescent shirt doubles as scales when she takes to the water and her face has scales to match.



Her powers include being able to shoot streams of ice from her mouth, and finally (5) ‘Olga of Odessa’ - represents the modern women warriors of Ukraine.



She wears the helmet of the Scythian people who were a nomadic Iranian tribe with a tradition of female warriors on horseback who once fought in modern Ukraine and the Caucasus mountain region.



Brodkin is of Iranian origin from the Caucasus mountains and Eastern Europe (partially Ukrainian).For more information visit:Website: https://www.mysticalmuses.ioInstagram: @mysticalmusesnftDiscord: https://discord.io/MysticalMusesTwitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/mystical_musesFor press inquiries, contact:Marisa Hebert | MarisaHebertpr@gmail.com | 347.828.0060Bianca Bucaram | bianca@bucaramprg.com | 713-898-6552

Bianca BucaramTHE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group+1 713-898-6552email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

April 22, 2022, 16:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release