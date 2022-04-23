World Civility Inductees 2022

2022/04/23 | 18:38 - Source: Iraq News

Mayor Jerome Prince & Dr.



Clyde Rivers

Dr.



Clyde Rivers

Nana Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I Development King at Large Ghana Africa

I'm honored to see these inductees using their voices for the rights of girls and women around the world.”

— Prof.



Christine Kozachuk Founder Her Right

GARY, INDIANA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr.



Clyde Rivers, founder of I Change Nations, is honored to induct these ambassadors to the world's highest stage of civility as World Civility Ambassadors 2022.



As the world is changing daily, these individuals have remained the same in their hearts, and their actions towards humanity have remained the same.These are the top 2022 ambassadors around the world.



They model kindness and respect hoping to one day impact the 7.8 billion people worldwide because every individual has a gift contribution to the world, and their gifts will help solve people's problems.



That's why we need everyone alive and well.These inductees from 15 nations and multiple occupations have exemplified the culture of civility with their actions for humanity.1.



GARY JOHN HALL2.



APOSTLE MARITONY YAMOT3.



APOSTLE ERNIE HERNANDEZ4.



PRISCILLA N.



HERNANDEZ5.



DR.



LaDONYA YVETTE6.



REV.



SIMON NYANGU7.



DR.



MARSHA SMALLING8.



DR.



GRACE MANKOWSKI9.



VANESSA ABOAGYE10.



MARGIE HERNANDEZ11.



DR.



CHRIS T.



PERNELL12.



KAMEELAH S.



MAJIED13.



ALESIA ANTOINE14.



ROBBIN HARGROVE15.



JANE WANJA KAMAU16.



LUCY NYAMBURA NGUGI17.



LANDRA RICHARDS18.



PHOLILE MANELI19.



NANCY M.



BARTH20.



APOSTLE RONNIE CHIKWAMA21.



IRA ROACH III22.



ADRIANNA JACQUANAE DOWNS23.



VINCENT HALSTON24.



CHRISTOPHER IMUMOLEN25.



ADRIAN S.



GOODWIN26.



SERGIO D.



DIXON27.



JESSE A.



SALGADO28.



GORDON “SCOTT’’ WALKER JR.29.



KORI T.



HATEN30.



HANAN N.



MAJOR31.



RABBI DAVID D.



SMITH32.



AMB.



ABUK GARANG AJUONG33.



REGINA PLATT34.



BARBARA H.



SMITH35.



TAUNITA HIGHTOWER36.



BETTY SPEAKS37.



MARC HATCHER38.



TAMBA GBAMANJI39.



GARFIELD SPENCER40.



NOKUTHULA GLADNESS LANGA41.



CYNTHIA MORRISON42.



DR.



NEWTON AMAGLO43.



PATRICK GITHUKA44.



STELLA OKERE45.



DR.



LOUIS C.



WILCHER46.



JAKE WARNSMAN47.



KIM JACOBS48.



TITILOLA TURTON49.



AYO OGUNYINKA50.



TITI SUNMONI OLADUNNI51.



CHRISTIANA THOMAS52.



CLARENCE COLE53.



DANIEL HABTEYExemplary people like this will certainly turn things around in the world.



-Dr.



Clyde RiversDr.



Clyde Rivers known as Nana Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I Development King at Large Ghana AfricaProf.



Christine KozachukKutukwa Royal International Media of King Developmentemail us here

You just read:

News Provided By

April 23, 2022, 01:30 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release