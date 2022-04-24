2022/04/24 | 03:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UN Women and WFP join forces to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in Iraq The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and reaffirm their commitment to strengthening collaboration and joint initiatives on gender equality […]

read more UN Women, WFP promote Women's Empowerment in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.