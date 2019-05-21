Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey: Where to go when the cash runs low

Turkey: Where to go when the cash runs low

2019/05/21 | 22:30



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Turkey is struggling to support the ailing lira, which haslost more than 40% of its value over the past two years, and with foreigncurrency reserves running low, investors are trying to map out Ankara’s optionsfor turning the tide.The $850 billion economy’s potential needs are huge. WereTurkey to descend into a full-blown crisis where it was shut out ofinternational borrowing markets, analysts estimate Ankara would have to findbetween $40 billion and $90 billion to avoid some kind of sovereign default.For many economists, this is a textbook emerging marketcurrency crisis.Years of foreign debt accumulation and rising balance ofpayments gaps meet a sudden evaporation of domestic and investor confidencethat sends the currency sliding, inflation soaring and forces central bankinterest rates higher to control it.The interest rate and currency shocks in turn trigger a deeprecession and problems in the banking system as firms and households struggleto pay back their loans — making high interest rates unsustainable and leavingthe currency vulnerable to further weakness.If foreign investment grinds to a halt and hard cash buffersdisappear, Turkey has only limited options without simply building largecurrent account surpluses that may require a much deeper and longer domesticrecession.Following are some scenarios that foreign investors see aspossible.BORROW TIME ON CAPITAL MARKETSAnkara’s borrowing costs have shot up but it is nowhere nearlocked out of international capital markets yet. With a relatively comfortabledebt to GDP ratio — expected to climb to around 35 percent by year-end, whichis lower than most heavyweight emerging market countries — it could look tosecure some cash and replenish some of its spent reserves.The government has tapped hard-currency debt markets sixtimes since October to the tune of $9.4 billion and has already raised 80% ofthe $8 billion it originally planned to borrow this year.But it might need more and selling bonds when your economyis under severe strain can be prohibitively expensive and build up punitiverepayment burdens for the future. Turkey had to pay a yield of 7.68% on a $2billion 10-year bond tap in January — nearly twice as much as it paid a yearearlier. The issue now yields more than 8%.Debt capital markets bankers and fund managers predictTurkey would have to pay an additional 40-60 basis points for any new issues.“If the sovereign wants to print tomorrow, they can — justat elevated levels,” said one senior banker.Meanwhile, debt servicing costs add to the squeeze. Moody’scalculates Ankara’s interest payments rose 30.4% in nominal terms last year andalmost 50% in the first quarter of 2019 due to the weak lira and a rise inpayments. Interest payments are forecast to rise to around 8.2% of governmentrevenues, up from only 5.9% in 2017.And while borrowing on debt capital markets could help plugsome holes, it won’t be enough to stop the tide if the pressure on Turkey rampsup.THE IMFTurkey could call for help from the International MonetaryFund, although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is strongly opposed to anydealings with the lender.Turkey has received assistance from the IMF — in varyingdegrees — nearly 20 times in the last 50 years and the austerity imposed underits last conditional lending program, which ended in 2008, remains a bittermemory.But few lenders can match the IMF’s firepower, thecredibility of its checks and balances and the assurance its involvement offersfor overseas investors.Moody’s managing director of sovereign risk Yves Lemay saidErdogan’s aversion to the Fund means a U-turn would not be easy or likely.UniCredit, however, has penciled in an IMF deal being struckin the second half of the year, and BlueBay Asset Management Chief InvestmentOfficer Mark Dowding thinks the chances of an IMF bailout are rising too. A LITTLE HELP FROMYOUR FRIENDSAmong Gulf states — known to provide lifelines to friends inneed — Ankara’s closest ally is Qatar. After Turkey’s currency crisis lastsummer, Qatar pledged a $15 billion package of economic projects, investmentsand deposits including an up to $3 billion currency swap to help support thebattered lira.Sources say talks with Doha didn’t go anywhere, however, andno public announcement of support has been forthcoming since Turkey’s mostrecent financial troubles began.Two of its largest banks, Qatar National Bank and CommercialBank, both own assets in Turkey.Other options in the Gulf are limited. Relations with theUnited Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, both also big investors in Turkishbanks, have been strained since the two Arab states launched a blockade oftheir Gulf neighbor, Qatar, in 2017, where Ankara supported Doha.Some have speculated European Union countries individuallyor the bloc as a whole could be lending a hand, keen to contain any falloutfrom a Turkey crisis through close trade and banking channels. Yet Europeanengagement on a large scale such as the Greece bailout has been linked to anIMF program, and there is little political momentum to provide money on alarger scale.That leaves Russia and China. They are both part of theBRICS bank or New Development Bank as it is now called. But it only has $100billion in authorized capital and is designed help develop infrastructure nothelp with bailouts.CAPITAL CONTROLSNo country wants to introduce capital controls but plenty doin a crisis, and Turkey has already half-flirted with the idea when thecountry’s local banks briefly stopped trading lira with their foreigncounterparts back in March.It has also put minor restrictions on dollar transfers andfinancial markets seem to be pricing for something more. Turkish banks’price-to-book values — their share price compared to the value of theirunderlying assets — are nearly as low as those in Greece were when it slappedcontrols on during its crisis. The cost of insuring the debt of both the banksand the sovereign has meanwhile risen to such extreme levels that only serialdefaulter Argentina is anywhere near.But any such moves carry costs. If Turkey were to introducemajor controls, analysts warn, it could choke off foreign investment, forcingthe government to cut spending and worsening its recession.CENTRAL BANK ACTIONTurkey could also follow the lead of Russia, which helpedtame its own financial crisis in 2014 by taking a firmer grip on inflationtargeting, a tool used by many major central banks.If Turkey’s central bank were to do the same it would haveto reverse course — it nudged some rates down on Tuesday — and tighten monetarypolicy.But that would require something that has so far proventhorny — wresting more control from Erdogan, who has called for lower borrowingcosts to boost economic activity.“The central bank should be a key actor to rescue thecountry,” said Nikolay Markov, a senior economist at Pictet Asset Management.“The only way to deal with the crisis is to show commitment to fightinginflation by hiking interest rates to bring inflation down more in line withtargets and contain lira depreciation.”The lira has tumbled 12% against the dollar this year, whileinflation unexpectedly slowed to 19.5% last month.The central bank has not ruled out interest rate hikes ifinflation unexpectedly jumps again but its swap rate cut on Tuesday mixes thatmessage.