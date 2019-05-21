عربي | كوردى


Turkey: Where to go when the cash runs low
2019/05/21 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey is struggling to support the ailing lira, which has

lost more than 40% of its value over the past two years, and with foreign

currency reserves running low, investors are trying to map out Ankara’s options

for turning the tide.The $850 billion economy’s potential needs are huge. Were

Turkey to descend into a full-blown crisis where it was shut out of

international borrowing markets, analysts estimate Ankara would have to find

between $40 billion and $90 billion to avoid some kind of sovereign default.For many economists, this is a textbook emerging market

currency crisis.Years of foreign debt accumulation and rising balance of

payments gaps meet a sudden evaporation of domestic and investor confidence

that sends the currency sliding, inflation soaring and forces central bank

interest rates higher to control it.The interest rate and currency shocks in turn trigger a deep

recession and problems in the banking system as firms and households struggle

to pay back their loans — making high interest rates unsustainable and leaving

the currency vulnerable to further weakness.If foreign investment grinds to a halt and hard cash buffers

disappear, Turkey has only limited options without simply building large

current account surpluses that may require a much deeper and longer domestic

recession.Following are some scenarios that foreign investors see as

possible.BORROW TIME ON CAPITAL MARKETSAnkara’s borrowing costs have shot up but it is nowhere near

locked out of international capital markets yet. With a relatively comfortable

debt to GDP ratio — expected to climb to around 35 percent by year-end, which

is lower than most heavyweight emerging market countries — it could look to

secure some cash and replenish some of its spent reserves.The government has tapped hard-currency debt markets six

times since October to the tune of $9.4 billion and has already raised 80% of

the $8 billion it originally planned to borrow this year.But it might need more and selling bonds when your economy

is under severe strain can be prohibitively expensive and build up punitive

repayment burdens for the future. Turkey had to pay a yield of 7.68% on a $2

billion 10-year bond tap in January — nearly twice as much as it paid a year

earlier. The issue now yields more than 8%.Debt capital markets bankers and fund managers predict

Turkey would have to pay an additional 40-60 basis points for any new issues.“If the sovereign wants to print tomorrow, they can — just

at elevated levels,” said one senior banker.Meanwhile, debt servicing costs add to the squeeze. Moody’s

calculates Ankara’s interest payments rose 30.4% in nominal terms last year and

almost 50% in the first quarter of 2019 due to the weak lira and a rise in

payments. Interest payments are forecast to rise to around 8.2% of government

revenues, up from only 5.9% in 2017.And while borrowing on debt capital markets could help plug

some holes, it won’t be enough to stop the tide if the pressure on Turkey ramps

up.THE IMFTurkey could call for help from the International Monetary

Fund, although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is strongly opposed to any

dealings with the lender.Turkey has received assistance from the IMF — in varying

degrees — nearly 20 times in the last 50 years and the austerity imposed under

its last conditional lending program, which ended in 2008, remains a bitter

memory.But few lenders can match the IMF’s firepower, the

credibility of its checks and balances and the assurance its involvement offers

for overseas investors.Moody’s managing director of sovereign risk Yves Lemay said

Erdogan’s aversion to the Fund means a U-turn would not be easy or likely.UniCredit, however, has penciled in an IMF deal being struck

in the second half of the year, and BlueBay Asset Management Chief Investment

Officer Mark Dowding thinks the chances of an IMF bailout are rising too. A LITTLE HELP FROM

YOUR FRIENDSAmong Gulf states — known to provide lifelines to friends in

need — Ankara’s closest ally is Qatar. After Turkey’s currency crisis last

summer, Qatar pledged a $15 billion package of economic projects, investments

and deposits including an up to $3 billion currency swap to help support the

battered lira.Sources say talks with Doha didn’t go anywhere, however, and

no public announcement of support has been forthcoming since Turkey’s most

recent financial troubles began.Two of its largest banks, Qatar National Bank and Commercial

Bank, both own assets in Turkey.Other options in the Gulf are limited. Relations with the

United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, both also big investors in Turkish

banks, have been strained since the two Arab states launched a blockade of

their Gulf neighbor, Qatar, in 2017, where Ankara supported Doha.Some have speculated European Union countries individually

or the bloc as a whole could be lending a hand, keen to contain any fallout

from a Turkey crisis through close trade and banking channels. Yet European

engagement on a large scale such as the Greece bailout has been linked to an

IMF program, and there is little political momentum to provide money on a

larger scale.That leaves Russia and China. They are both part of the

BRICS bank or New Development Bank as it is now called. But it only has $100

billion in authorized capital and is designed help develop infrastructure not

help with bailouts.CAPITAL CONTROLSNo country wants to introduce capital controls but plenty do

in a crisis, and Turkey has already half-flirted with the idea when the

country’s local banks briefly stopped trading lira with their foreign

counterparts back in March.It has also put minor restrictions on dollar transfers and

financial markets seem to be pricing for something more. Turkish banks’

price-to-book values — their share price compared to the value of their

underlying assets — are nearly as low as those in Greece were when it slapped

controls on during its crisis. The cost of insuring the debt of both the banks

and the sovereign has meanwhile risen to such extreme levels that only serial

defaulter Argentina is anywhere near.But any such moves carry costs. If Turkey were to introduce

major controls, analysts warn, it could choke off foreign investment, forcing

the government to cut spending and worsening its recession.CENTRAL BANK ACTIONTurkey could also follow the lead of Russia, which helped

tame its own financial crisis in 2014 by taking a firmer grip on inflation

targeting, a tool used by many major central banks.If Turkey’s central bank were to do the same it would have

to reverse course — it nudged some rates down on Tuesday — and tighten monetary

policy.But that would require something that has so far proven

thorny — wresting more control from Erdogan, who has called for lower borrowing

costs to boost economic activity.“The central bank should be a key actor to rescue the

country,” said Nikolay Markov, a senior economist at Pictet Asset Management.

“The only way to deal with the crisis is to show commitment to fighting

inflation by hiking interest rates to bring inflation down more in line with

targets and contain lira depreciation.”The lira has tumbled 12% against the dollar this year, while

inflation unexpectedly slowed to 19.5% last month.The central bank has not ruled out interest rate hikes if

inflation unexpectedly jumps again but its swap rate cut on Tuesday mixes that

message.



