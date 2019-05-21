Home › Baghdad Post › US fingers Iran on Gulf attacks but eases tone

US fingers Iran on Gulf attacks but eases tone

2019/05/21 | 23:05



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- President Donald Trump's administration charged Tuesday itwas "quite possible" Iran was responsible for sabotage of Gulf oilinterests but said its robust response had stopped potential attacks onAmericans.Top Trump officials appeared to be toning down weeks offiery warnings to Iran before delivering a classified briefing to the fullCongress, where rival Democrats have accused the administration of hypingintelligence and pushing the United States dangerously close to war.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States hasnot made "a definitive conclusion" that can be presented publiclyover sabotage incidents of oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates or dronestrikes on a crude pipeline in Saudi Arabia."But given all the regional conflicts that we have seenover the past decade and the shape of these attacks, it seems like it's quitepossible that Iran was behind these," Pompeo told conservative radio hostHugh Hewitt before heading to Congress."Most importantly, we will continue to take acts thatprotect American interests and that work to deter Iran from misbehavior in theregion, which has the real risk of escalating the situation such that crude oilprices rise," he said.Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are allied with Iran and arebeing hit hard by US-backed Saudi airstrikes, claimed responsibility last weekfor a drone strike on a major east-west pipeline in the kingdom, which wasforced to shut down temporarily.John Bolton, Trump's hawkish national security adviser,earlier this month warned of "unrelenting force" if Iran strikes USinterests as he announced the deployment to the region of an aircraft carrierstrike group, followed by nuclear-capable B-52 bombers.Threats 'put on hold'Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, who will alsobrief lawmakers alongside the US military chief, General Joseph Dunford, saidthe US response had made an impact but warned of continued risks."I think our steps were very prudent and we've put onhold the potential for attacks on Americans," Shanahan told reporters."I'd say we're in a period where the threat remainshigh and our job is to make sure that there is no miscalculation by theIranians," he said.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned thatthe United States was "playing a very, very dangerous game" withmilitary deployments, saying that some actors were "interested inaccidents" – a likely allusion to its regional rivals such as SaudiArabia."There will be painful consequences for everybody (if)there is an escalation against Iran, that's for sure," he said,"Zarif told CNN.Trump last year pulled out of a multinational agreementnegotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama under which Iran drasticallyscaled back its nuclear work in return for promises of sanctions relief.The administration, which is closely allied with the Saudis,instead vowed "maximum pressure" to weaken the clerical state'sregional influence, including by trying to stop all oil sales by Iran.Democrats, who requested the briefing to lawmakers,criticized Iran but said its actions were in line with predicted responses toTrump's moves."Bluntly, I believe the path to the current level oftension began when President Trump unilaterally walked out of a diplomaticdeal," Senator Tim Kaine said Monday on the chamber's floor."I think it would be absolute lunacy for the UnitedStates to get involved in another war right now in the Middle East. I think itwould be devastating if we were to be in a war with Iran," he said,calling instead for diplomacy.Opening on prisoners?Trump stoked the fire on Sunday in a tweet in which hewarned: "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end ofIran."But the US president – who made similar threats againstNorth Korea before meeting leader Kim Jong Un – a day later downplayed theIranian threat to US interests and has called for talks.Few expect Iran's leaders, for whom anti-Americanism is acardinal tenet of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, to meet Trump. But Zarif hasproposed a swap of prisoners, a step some observers say could offer a path toresume at least low-level dialogue to ease tensions.Pompeo in the radio interview said without furtherexplanation that there had been "just a hint" that Iran was moving torelease imprisoned US citizens."Even a small confidence-building measure is a goodthing, so it's absolutely the case that were they to release these Americanswho are wrongfully held, it would be a good thing," Pompeo said.