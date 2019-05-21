عربي | كوردى


US fingers Iran on Gulf attacks but eases tone

2019/05/21 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Donald Trump's administration charged Tuesday it

was "quite possible" Iran was responsible for sabotage of Gulf oil

interests but said its robust response had stopped potential attacks on

Americans.Top Trump officials appeared to be toning down weeks of

fiery warnings to Iran before delivering a classified briefing to the full

Congress, where rival Democrats have accused the administration of hyping

intelligence and pushing the United States dangerously close to war.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States has

not made "a definitive conclusion" that can be presented publicly

over sabotage incidents of oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates or drone

strikes on a crude pipeline in Saudi Arabia."But given all the regional conflicts that we have seen

over the past decade and the shape of these attacks, it seems like it's quite

possible that Iran was behind these," Pompeo told conservative radio host

Hugh Hewitt before heading to Congress."Most importantly, we will continue to take acts that

protect American interests and that work to deter Iran from misbehavior in the

region, which has the real risk of escalating the situation such that crude oil

prices rise," he said.Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are allied with Iran and are

being hit hard by US-backed Saudi airstrikes, claimed responsibility last week

for a drone strike on a major east-west pipeline in the kingdom, which was

forced to shut down temporarily.John Bolton, Trump's hawkish national security adviser,

earlier this month warned of "unrelenting force" if Iran strikes US

interests as he announced the deployment to the region of an aircraft carrier

strike group, followed by nuclear-capable B-52 bombers.Threats 'put on hold'Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, who will also

brief lawmakers alongside the US military chief, General Joseph Dunford, said

the US response had made an impact but warned of continued risks."I think our steps were very prudent and we've put on

hold the potential for attacks on Americans," Shanahan told reporters."I'd say we're in a period where the threat remains

high and our job is to make sure that there is no miscalculation by the

Iranians," he said.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that

the United States was "playing a very, very dangerous game" with

military deployments, saying that some actors were "interested in

accidents" – a likely allusion to its regional rivals such as Saudi

Arabia."There will be painful consequences for everybody (if)

there is an escalation against Iran, that's for sure," he said,"

Zarif told CNN.Trump last year pulled out of a multinational agreement

negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama under which Iran drastically

scaled back its nuclear work in return for promises of sanctions relief.The administration, which is closely allied with the Saudis,

instead vowed "maximum pressure" to weaken the clerical state's

regional influence, including by trying to stop all oil sales by Iran.Democrats, who requested the briefing to lawmakers,

criticized Iran but said its actions were in line with predicted responses to

Trump's moves."Bluntly, I believe the path to the current level of

tension began when President Trump unilaterally walked out of a diplomatic

deal," Senator Tim Kaine said Monday on the chamber's floor."I think it would be absolute lunacy for the United

States to get involved in another war right now in the Middle East. I think it

would be devastating if we were to be in a war with Iran," he said,

calling instead for diplomacy.Opening on prisoners?Trump stoked the fire on Sunday in a tweet in which he

warned: "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of

Iran."But the US president – who made similar threats against

North Korea before meeting leader Kim Jong Un – a day later downplayed the

Iranian threat to US interests and has called for talks.Few expect Iran's leaders, for whom anti-Americanism is a

cardinal tenet of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, to meet Trump. But Zarif has

proposed a swap of prisoners, a step some observers say could offer a path to

resume at least low-level dialogue to ease tensions.Pompeo in the radio interview said without further

explanation that there had been "just a hint" that Iran was moving to

release imprisoned US citizens."Even a small confidence-building measure is a good

thing, so it's absolutely the case that were they to release these Americans

who are wrongfully held, it would be a good thing," Pompeo said.



