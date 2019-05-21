Barzani Charity Foundation extends humanitarian aid to Rohingya in Bangladesh

2019/05/21 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has extended its humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya people from Myanmar, who are living in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Since August 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine State to escape the military’s large-scale crusade of ethnic purging, with the majority taking refuge in Bangladesh’s largest refugee camp in the world.
Under the motto of “Aiding Your Fellow Human,” the BCF has lent a helping hand by providing much needed medical aid to the refugees living in the Kutupalong camp in the city of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.
With 60 percent of the water at the camp unsuitable for drinking, the refugees were in dire need of medical treatment.
In coordination with Med Global, BCF was able to open a medical clinic inside the camp where approximately 500 individuals receive medical check-ups and prescriptions.
“We aim to help those who cannot help themselves locally or internationally regardless of their ethnic, cultural, and religious background,” Karzan Noory, Head of Programs and Liaisons at BCF, told Kurdistan 24.
“The clinic will operate for six months with medical staff, medicines, and medical equipment.”
As a majority of the refugees at the camp are Muslims who are currently fasting in the Islamic month of Ramadan, the BCF has also prepared food packages for the refugees to break their fast.
Noory said the BCF plans to continue helping the Rohingya refugees with their various needs even after the six months, along with their current and “possible future partners.”
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
Since August 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine State to escape the military’s large-scale crusade of ethnic purging, with the majority taking refuge in Bangladesh’s largest refugee camp in the world.
Under the motto of “Aiding Your Fellow Human,” the BCF has lent a helping hand by providing much needed medical aid to the refugees living in the Kutupalong camp in the city of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.
With 60 percent of the water at the camp unsuitable for drinking, the refugees were in dire need of medical treatment.
In coordination with Med Global, BCF was able to open a medical clinic inside the camp where approximately 500 individuals receive medical check-ups and prescriptions.
“We aim to help those who cannot help themselves locally or internationally regardless of their ethnic, cultural, and religious background,” Karzan Noory, Head of Programs and Liaisons at BCF, told Kurdistan 24.
“The clinic will operate for six months with medical staff, medicines, and medical equipment.”
As a majority of the refugees at the camp are Muslims who are currently fasting in the Islamic month of Ramadan, the BCF has also prepared food packages for the refugees to break their fast.
Noory said the BCF plans to continue helping the Rohingya refugees with their various needs even after the six months, along with their current and “possible future partners.”
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany