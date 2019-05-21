عربي | كوردى


Risk of nuclear war now highest since WW2, UN arms research chief says

2019/05/21 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The risk of nuclear weapons being used is at its highest

since World War Two, a senior UN security expert said on Tuesday, calling it an

“urgent” issue that the world should take more seriously, Reuters reported.Renata Dwan, director of the UN Institute for Disarmament

Research (UNIDIR), said all states with nuclear weapons have nuclear

modernization programs underway and the arms control landscape is changing,

partly due to strategic competition between China and the United States.Traditional arms control arrangements are also being eroded

by the emergence of new types of war, with increasing prevalence of armed

groups and private sector forces and new technologies that blurred the line

between offence and defense, she told reporters in Geneva.With disarmament talks stalemated for the past two decades,

122 countries have signed a treaty to ban nuclear weapons, partly out of

frustration and partly out of a recognition of the risks, she said.“I think that it’s genuinely a call to recognize – and this

has been somewhat missing in the media coverage of the issues – that the risks

of nuclear war are particularly high now, and the risks of the use of nuclear

weapons, for some of the factors I pointed out, are higher now than at any time

since World War Two.”The nuclear ban treaty, officially called the Treaty for the

Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, was backed by the International Campaign to

Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.The treaty has so far gathered 23 of the 50 ratifications

that it needs to come into force, including South Africa, Austria, Thailand,

Vietnam and Mexico. It is strongly opposed by the United States, Russia, and

other states with nuclear arms.Cuba also ratified the treaty in 2018, 56 years after the

Cuban missile crisis, a 13-day Cold War face-off between Moscow and Washington

that marked the closest the world had ever come to nuclear war.Dwan said the world should not ignore the danger of nuclear

weapons.“How we think about that, and how we act on that risk and

the management of that risk, seems to me a pretty significant and urgent

question that isn’t reflected fully in the (UN) Security Council,” she said.



