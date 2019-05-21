Home › Baghdad Post › Risk of nuclear war now highest since WW2, UN arms research chief says

Risk of nuclear war now highest since WW2, UN arms research chief says

2019/05/21 | 23:40



since World War Two, a senior UN security expert said on Tuesday, calling it an



“urgent” issue that the world should take more seriously, Reuters reported.Renata Dwan, director of the UN Institute for Disarmament



Research (UNIDIR), said all states with nuclear weapons have nuclear



modernization programs underway and the arms control landscape is changing,



partly due to strategic competition between China and the United States.Traditional arms control arrangements are also being eroded



by the emergence of new types of war, with increasing prevalence of armed



groups and private sector forces and new technologies that blurred the line



between offence and defense, she told reporters in Geneva.With disarmament talks stalemated for the past two decades,



122 countries have signed a treaty to ban nuclear weapons, partly out of



frustration and partly out of a recognition of the risks, she said.“I think that it’s genuinely a call to recognize – and this



has been somewhat missing in the media coverage of the issues – that the risks



of nuclear war are particularly high now, and the risks of the use of nuclear



weapons, for some of the factors I pointed out, are higher now than at any time



since World War Two.”The nuclear ban treaty, officially called the Treaty for the



Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, was backed by the International Campaign to



Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.The treaty has so far gathered 23 of the 50 ratifications



that it needs to come into force, including South Africa, Austria, Thailand,



Vietnam and Mexico. It is strongly opposed by the United States, Russia, and



other states with nuclear arms.Cuba also ratified the treaty in 2018, 56 years after the



Cuban missile crisis, a 13-day Cold War face-off between Moscow and Washington



that marked the closest the world had ever come to nuclear war.Dwan said the world should not ignore the danger of nuclear



weapons.“How we think about that, and how we act on that risk and



the management of that risk, seems to me a pretty significant and urgent



question that isn’t reflected fully in the (UN) Security Council,” she said.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The risk of nuclear weapons being used is at its highestsince World War Two, a senior UN security expert said on Tuesday, calling it an“urgent” issue that the world should take more seriously, Reuters reported.Renata Dwan, director of the UN Institute for DisarmamentResearch (UNIDIR), said all states with nuclear weapons have nuclearmodernization programs underway and the arms control landscape is changing,partly due to strategic competition between China and the United States.Traditional arms control arrangements are also being erodedby the emergence of new types of war, with increasing prevalence of armedgroups and private sector forces and new technologies that blurred the linebetween offence and defense, she told reporters in Geneva.With disarmament talks stalemated for the past two decades,122 countries have signed a treaty to ban nuclear weapons, partly out offrustration and partly out of a recognition of the risks, she said.“I think that it’s genuinely a call to recognize – and thishas been somewhat missing in the media coverage of the issues – that the risksof nuclear war are particularly high now, and the risks of the use of nuclearweapons, for some of the factors I pointed out, are higher now than at any timesince World War Two.”The nuclear ban treaty, officially called the Treaty for theProhibition of Nuclear Weapons, was backed by the International Campaign toAbolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.The treaty has so far gathered 23 of the 50 ratificationsthat it needs to come into force, including South Africa, Austria, Thailand,Vietnam and Mexico. It is strongly opposed by the United States, Russia, andother states with nuclear arms.Cuba also ratified the treaty in 2018, 56 years after theCuban missile crisis, a 13-day Cold War face-off between Moscow and Washingtonthat marked the closest the world had ever come to nuclear war.Dwan said the world should not ignore the danger of nuclearweapons.“How we think about that, and how we act on that risk andthe management of that risk, seems to me a pretty significant and urgentquestion that isn’t reflected fully in the (UN) Security Council,” she said.