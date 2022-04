2022/04/24 | 22:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- … Saddam Hussein, and even under the rule of the monarchy in Iraq … powerful militias in places like Baghdad, Basra and Nineveh, but these … Chaldean Church in Baghdad, March 1, 2015.Iraqi Christians say they … fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime in 2003, Iraqi Shi’ite …