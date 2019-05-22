عربي | كوردى


Potential for Iran attacks 'put on hold,' threats remain: Shanahan

2019/05/22 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Tuesday

that while threats from Iran in the Middle East remained high, deterrence

measures taken by the Pentagon had “put on hold” the potential for attacks on

Americans, Reuters reported.It was unclear exactly what Shanahan meant and Pentagon

officials could not immediately clarify whether the threat from Iran had been

diminished.“There haven’t been any attacks on Americans. I would

consider that a hold,” Shanahan told reporters.“That doesn’t mean that the threats that we’ve previously

identified have gone away. Our prudent response, I think, has given the

Iranians time to recalculate,” Shanahan said.Later on Tuesday, Shanahan along with Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford

will brief lawmakers on Iran.The US military deployed a carrier strike group, bombers and

Patriot missiles to the Middle East earlier this month in response to what

Washington said were troubling indications of possible preparations for an

attack by Iran.Rhetoric between Tehran and Washington has escalated in

recent weeks as the United States tightened sanctions with what it said was the

goal of pushing Iran to make concessions beyond the terms of a 2015

multinational deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program. President Donald Trump

pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018.Trump warned on Monday that Iran would be met with “great

force” if it attacked US interests in the Middle East. US government sources

said Washington strongly suspected Shiite militias with ties to Tehran were

behind a rocket attack in Baghdad’s Green Zone.“I just hope Iran is listening. We’re in the region to

address many things, but it is not to go to war with Iran,” Shanahan said

earlier on Tuesday.He added that it was a period where the threat remained high

and the focus was on making sure there was “no miscalculations by the

Iranians.”US government sources told Reuters last week they believe

Iran encouraged Houthi militants or Iraq-based Shiite militias to carry out

attacks on tankers off the United Arab Emirates.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a radio interview

that the United States had yet to reach a definitive conclusion he could speak

publicly about.“But given all the regional conflicts that we have seen over

the past decade and the shape of these attacks, it seems like it’s quite

possible that Iran was behind these,” he told the Hugh Hewitt show.The State Department said Pompeo spoke with his Norwegian

counterpart on Tuesday and discussed an attack on a Norwegian-flagged vessel

off Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.



