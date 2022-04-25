2022/04/25 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Mina Al-Oraibi, for Foreign Policy.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq's Oil Dysfunction The world's sixth-largest oil producer still suffers from fuel shortages and power outages.Click here to read the full story.

read more Iraq's Oil Dysfunction first appeared on Iraq Business News.