2022/04/25 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers has chaired a meeting of the committee for the implementation of the Baghdad Elevated Train (BET) project.Dr Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi said the project is considered to be vital and strategic, and runs in conjunction with projects to rehabilitate the entrances to Baghdad, and to […]

read more Baghdad Elevated Train (BET) is "Vital" and "Strategic" first appeared on Iraq Business News.