Caimito Fruits Set to Launch Distribution Center in Amsterdam

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading fruit exporter Caimito Fruits is set to launch a brand new distribution center in Amsterdam, Holland.



This new facility will allow the growing brand to bypass the need to sell to European importers, allowing them to sell directly to retailers.



This investment will provide greater long-term stability for the Panamanian farmers they work with while also creating more job roles, raising the GDP, and promoting high-quality Panama products.Launched in 2021, Caimito Fruits has enjoyed a fantastic opening year, and this new expansion into Europe further cements the brand’s commitment to the Panama region.



The company is a unique growers’ alliance that consists of an expanding group of family farms that specialize in the cultivation of delicious golden pineapples.While Caimito Fruits was launched last year, the journey began in 2017, when two American entrepreneurs, James Gooden and Donald Ewert, purchased the Colorada Fresh Pineapples farm in Panama.With vast experience in real estate development, Donald took the lead in acquiring the land, pooling his money together with James to purchase the 26-acre farm in November of 2017.



The duo then set about raising money to restore the run down farm, working with investors from across the United States, Canada, Europe, South Africa, and Dubai.Following a carefully structured development structure, by 2019, this investment had seen Colorada Fresh Pineapples expand to 94 acres.



Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the farm was able to continue its expansion, doubling the size to 200 acres and beginning to export its fresh and tasty pineapples by air to Europe and beyond.This success saw James and the Colorada Fresh Pineapples launch Caimito Fruits in 2021.



This unique growers’ alliance was designed to meet the ever-growing demand for high-end exotic pineapples from both retailers and distributors around the world.



The alliance has the full support of ProPanama, which is the Export and Investment Promotion Authority of the Panamanian government.Their first international appearance came in October 2021, when Caimito Fruits stood alongside the ProPanama and Panamanian Embassay at the annual Fruit Attraction show in Madrid, Spain.



This highly popular show allowed the team to expand their reach further and promote the benefits that come from the fresh and delicious golden pineapples.This success saw Caimito Fruits continue to increase the volume of pineapples it exported each month, with Colorada Fresh Pineapples now shipping over 100,000 kilos of premium golden pineapples by air each month.



The vast majority of these are exported to European countries such as Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Holland, and more.As its popularity continues to grow, the new distribution facility in Holland will allow Caimito Fruits to enhance the service that it offers to its customers.



It will also allow customers to purchase directly from the brand, improving efficiency and costs across the board.Speaking on the announcement of the new Dutch facility, James Gooden, Co-Founder of Colorada Fresh Pineapples, added, “We are incredibly excited to be expanding Colorada Fresh Pineapples and Caimito Fruits with this new distribution center in Holland.



We have been truly amazed at the response that we have had since we formed, and we are incredibly proud to have the backing and support of the Panamanian government as we continue to expand.This new facility will allow us to reach even more customers and continue the same great service that we have become synonymous with.”For more information on Caimito Fruits, visit https://caimitofruits.com/.

