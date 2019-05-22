Palestinian business leaders to boycott US economic conference

2019/05/22 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Palestinian business leaders on Tuesday rebuffed US plans
for an economic conference in Bahrain that has become the spearhead of
President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, Reuters reported.As Washington appealed to Palestinian and Arab leaders to
come to the June 25-26 gathering, Palestinian businessmen joined politicians in
saying their political demands would have to be addressed in any plan to solve
the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Palestinian pollsters and analysts also reported deep
scepticism about the latest in a long line of US peace efforts, this time led
by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt.The US initiative follows an upsurge in cross-border
fighting between Gaza militants and Israel, and as Palestinians still smart at
Trump’s political support for Israel, including his decision to recognize
Jerusalem as its capital.Arafat Asfour, chairman of business association Paltrade
with more than 300 members across the West Bank and Gaza, said it was
unresolved political issues – such as Israeli restrictions on movement of goods
and people in the occupied territories – that had long deterred foreign
investment.Israel says such measures stem from security concerns.“How (can you) expect people to invest in Palestine if they
don’t have access? If they don’t have the control, if they don’t have the legal
framework, the business environment, to protect their business?” asked Asfour,
saying his organization had refused to go to Bahrain.Ibrahim Barham, CEO of Safad, a Ramallah-based IT company,
said: “They’re taking the side of Israel, on the political side, and they want
to speak with us only on economic issues. But it’s not a proper way.”Bashar Masri, a Palestinian businessman and founder of
Rawabi, the first Palestinian planned city in the West Bank, has also turned
down an invitation.President Mahmoud Abbas’s western-backed Palestinian
Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization have voiced strong
opposition to the Bahrain initiative, after a year-and-a-half of refusing to
deal with the Trump administration because, they say, it is biased toward
Israel.“AMBITIOUS BUT ACHIEVABLE”Countering criticisms, envoy Greenblatt said the PA was
“shamefully” blocking a better future for Palestinians and denied Washington
was prioritizing the economic component over political problems. In a
statement, he described his team’s economic plan as an “ambitious but
achievable” vision.Pollster Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center
for Policy and Survey Research, said close to 80 percent of Palestinians
believed the Trump plan would not lead to an end of Israel’s occupation of the
West Bank.“It’s not that those Palestinians or business leaders are
not interested in improving economic conditions of Palestinians. Of course they
are,” he said, based on polling carried out in March, before the Bahrain
element of the plan was announced.“It’s the concern that what the Americans are trying to do
is give the Palestinians a choice between their political rights or their
economic rights. They want both, and they are not willing to make a trade off.”The Palestinians want to establish a state in the West Bank,
East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, all territory Israel captured in the 1967
Middle East War. The United Nations and most nations around the world back a
two-state solution.Abbas officials have criticized Bahrain for agreeing to host
the summit, and called for a boycott.Saleh Rafat, a PLO official, said on Tuesday: “It is
shameful for a sister Arab country to align itself with American proposals
aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause and host conferences that seek to
liquidate our just aspirations.”In a rare agreement between Palestinian rivals, the Islamist
group Hamas also called for an Arab boycott.“Hamas hopes Bahrain and its noble people will reject their
soil being defiled,” said a statement by the group, which seized control of the
Gaza Strip from Abbas’s forces in 2007.Israeli newspapers reported that at least one Palestinian
businessman, Ashraf Jabari, from Hebron, had ignored the boycott calls and
accepted an invitation to attend.Others in Hebron were opposed. “We Palestinians refuse any
kind of dictating to the Palestinian people without ending the occupation and
giving Palestinians their full freedom,” said Issa Amro of Youth Against
Settlements.
