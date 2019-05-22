عربي | كوردى


Palestinian business leaders to boycott US economic conference
2019/05/22 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Palestinian business leaders on Tuesday rebuffed US plans

for an economic conference in Bahrain that has become the spearhead of

President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, Reuters reported.As Washington appealed to Palestinian and Arab leaders to

come to the June 25-26 gathering, Palestinian businessmen joined politicians in

saying their political demands would have to be addressed in any plan to solve

the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Palestinian pollsters and analysts also reported deep

scepticism about the latest in a long line of US peace efforts, this time led

by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt.The US initiative follows an upsurge in cross-border

fighting between Gaza militants and Israel, and as Palestinians still smart at

Trump’s political support for Israel, including his decision to recognize

Jerusalem as its capital.Arafat Asfour, chairman of business association Paltrade

with more than 300 members across the West Bank and Gaza, said it was

unresolved political issues – such as Israeli restrictions on movement of goods

and people in the occupied territories – that had long deterred foreign

investment.Israel says such measures stem from security concerns.“How (can you) expect people to invest in Palestine if they

don’t have access? If they don’t have the control, if they don’t have the legal

framework, the business environment, to protect their business?” asked Asfour,

saying his organization had refused to go to Bahrain.Ibrahim Barham, CEO of Safad, a Ramallah-based IT company,

said: “They’re taking the side of Israel, on the political side, and they want

to speak with us only on economic issues. But it’s not a proper way.”Bashar Masri, a Palestinian businessman and founder of

Rawabi, the first Palestinian planned city in the West Bank, has also turned

down an invitation.President Mahmoud Abbas’s western-backed Palestinian

Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization have voiced strong

opposition to the Bahrain initiative, after a year-and-a-half of refusing to

deal with the Trump administration because, they say, it is biased toward

Israel.“AMBITIOUS BUT ACHIEVABLE”Countering criticisms, envoy Greenblatt said the PA was

“shamefully” blocking a better future for Palestinians and denied Washington

was prioritizing the economic component over political problems. In a

statement, he described his team’s economic plan as an “ambitious but

achievable” vision.Pollster Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center

for Policy and Survey Research, said close to 80 percent of Palestinians

believed the Trump plan would not lead to an end of Israel’s occupation of the

West Bank.“It’s not that those Palestinians or business leaders are

not interested in improving economic conditions of Palestinians. Of course they

are,” he said, based on polling carried out in March, before the Bahrain

element of the plan was announced.“It’s the concern that what the Americans are trying to do

is give the Palestinians a choice between their political rights or their

economic rights. They want both, and they are not willing to make a trade off.”The Palestinians want to establish a state in the West Bank,

East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, all territory Israel captured in the 1967

Middle East War. The United Nations and most nations around the world back a

two-state solution.Abbas officials have criticized Bahrain for agreeing to host

the summit, and called for a boycott.Saleh Rafat, a PLO official, said on Tuesday: “It is

shameful for a sister Arab country to align itself with American proposals

aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause and host conferences that seek to

liquidate our just aspirations.”In a rare agreement between Palestinian rivals, the Islamist

group Hamas also called for an Arab boycott.“Hamas hopes Bahrain and its noble people will reject their

soil being defiled,” said a statement by the group, which seized control of the

Gaza Strip from Abbas’s forces in 2007.Israeli newspapers reported that at least one Palestinian

businessman, Ashraf Jabari, from Hebron, had ignored the boycott calls and

accepted an invitation to attend.Others in Hebron were opposed. “We Palestinians refuse any

kind of dictating to the Palestinian people without ending the occupation and

giving Palestinians their full freedom,” said Issa Amro of Youth Against

Settlements.



