Libyan National Army hires firm to forge closer ties with US
2019/05/22 | 02:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Libyan general who has gained control of the city of

Benghazi and is believed to have ties to the CIA has hired a Texas-based

lobbying firm to help him forge closer relations with the US as he seeks to

defeat rival militias and consolidate his hold on the North African country, AP reported.Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army

have hired Linden Government Solutions, based in Houston, according to a

foreign agent registration document released Tuesday by the Justice Department.Linden, which would receive about $2 million under the

13-month agreement, also will assist with “international coalition building,

and general public relations” for the Libyan National Army.Haftar last month was granted a phone call with President

Donald Trump and has been gaining international support in his campaign to take

control of an oil-rich country that has been in turmoil since the uprising that

toppled dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.A White House statement about the call said “the two

discussed a shared vision for Libya’s transition to a stable, democratic

political system.”The chaos that followed the overthrow and killing of Gaddafi

resulted in a divided country, with a weak UN-supported administration in

Tripoli overseeing the country’s west and a government in the east aligned with

Haftar.Haftar served as a senior officer under Gaddafi but defected

in the 1980s during Libya’s ruinous war with Chad, in which he and hundreds of

soldiers were captured in an ambush. He later spent more than two decades in

the suburbs of Washington, where he is widely believed to have worked with the

CIA, before returning to join the uprising in 2011. He eventually built up the

forces known as the Libyan National Army.The Linden executives leading the firm’s representation,

Stephen Payne and Brian Ettinger, have extensive knowledge of Libya, the

company said in a statement. Payne, Linden’s president, said he has been in

communication with Haftar for the past five years, according to the statement.Libya has struggled to rebuild its oil industry — its main

source of revenue — since 2011. The firm’s statement doesn’t mention a specific

role for Linden in Libya’s energy industry, but both Payne and Ettinger have

experience in international oil and natural gas markets.Payne represented the government of Turkmenistan, a central

Asian nation of 5.4 million people, in a consortium of other countries and

international companies to build a natural gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to

Pakistan, according to highlights of Payne’s career provided by Linden.Ettinger and Payne traveled to Libya in 2011 on a

humanitarian mission, before Gaddafi was removed, and helped negotiate the

release of several imprisoned journalists, the statement said. Ettinger is

Linden’s general counsel.Payne did foreign travel advance work for the George W. Bush

administration. He also served on Bush’s campaigns. Other clients Payne has

represented include Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, JP Morgan, Boeing and

Lockheed Martin.



