Libyan National Army hires firm to forge closer ties with US

2019/05/22



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A Libyan general who has gained control of the city ofBenghazi and is believed to have ties to the CIA has hired a Texas-basedlobbying firm to help him forge closer relations with the US as he seeks todefeat rival militias and consolidate his hold on the North African country, AP reported.Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Armyhave hired Linden Government Solutions, based in Houston, according to aforeign agent registration document released Tuesday by the Justice Department.Linden, which would receive about $2 million under the13-month agreement, also will assist with “international coalition building,and general public relations” for the Libyan National Army.Haftar last month was granted a phone call with PresidentDonald Trump and has been gaining international support in his campaign to takecontrol of an oil-rich country that has been in turmoil since the uprising thattoppled dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.A White House statement about the call said “the twodiscussed a shared vision for Libya’s transition to a stable, democraticpolitical system.”The chaos that followed the overthrow and killing of Gaddafiresulted in a divided country, with a weak UN-supported administration inTripoli overseeing the country’s west and a government in the east aligned withHaftar.Haftar served as a senior officer under Gaddafi but defectedin the 1980s during Libya’s ruinous war with Chad, in which he and hundreds ofsoldiers were captured in an ambush. He later spent more than two decades inthe suburbs of Washington, where he is widely believed to have worked with theCIA, before returning to join the uprising in 2011. He eventually built up theforces known as the Libyan National Army.The Linden executives leading the firm’s representation,Stephen Payne and Brian Ettinger, have extensive knowledge of Libya, thecompany said in a statement. Payne, Linden’s president, said he has been incommunication with Haftar for the past five years, according to the statement.Libya has struggled to rebuild its oil industry — its mainsource of revenue — since 2011. The firm’s statement doesn’t mention a specificrole for Linden in Libya’s energy industry, but both Payne and Ettinger haveexperience in international oil and natural gas markets.Payne represented the government of Turkmenistan, a centralAsian nation of 5.4 million people, in a consortium of other countries andinternational companies to build a natural gas pipeline from Turkmenistan toPakistan, according to highlights of Payne’s career provided by Linden.Ettinger and Payne traveled to Libya in 2011 on ahumanitarian mission, before Gaddafi was removed, and helped negotiate therelease of several imprisoned journalists, the statement said. Ettinger isLinden’s general counsel.Payne did foreign travel advance work for the George W. Bushadministration. He also served on Bush’s campaigns. Other clients Payne hasrepresented include Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, JP Morgan, Boeing andLockheed Martin.