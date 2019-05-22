US says signs Syria may be using chemical weapons, warns of response

2019/05/22 | 03:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States sees signs the Syrian government may be
using chemical weapons, including an alleged chlorine attack on Sunday in
northwest Syria, the State Department said on Tuesday, warning that Washington
and its allies would respond “quickly and appropriately” if this were proven, Reuters reported.“Unfortunately, we continue to see signs that the Assad
regime may be renewing its use of chemical weapons, including an alleged
chlorine attack in northwest Syria on the morning of May 19,” State Department
spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.“We are still gathering information on this incident, but we
repeat our warning that if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons, the United
States and our allies will respond quickly and appropriately,” she said.Ortagus said the alleged attack was part of a violent
campaign by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces violating a ceasefire
that has protected several million civilians in the greater Idlib area.“The regime’s attacks against the communities of northwest Syria
must end,” the statement said. “The United States reiterates its warning, first
issued by President Trump in September 2018, that an attack against the Idlib
de-escalation zone would be a reckless escalation that threatens to destabilize
the region.”President Donald Trump’s administration has twice bombed
Syria over Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons, in April 2017 and April
2018. In September, a senior US official said there was evidence showing
chemical weapons were being prepared by Syrian government forces in Idlib, the
last major rebel stronghold in the country.The State Department statement accused Russia and Assad’s
forces of “a continuing disinformation campaign... to create the false
narrative that others are to blame for chemical weapons attacks.”“The facts, however, are clear,” the statement said. The
Assad regime itself has conducted almost all verified chemical weapons attacks
that have taken place in Syria — a conclusion the United Nations has reached
over and over again.”A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said
the Syrian government had a history of resorting to chemical weapons when
fighting intensified. The official, however, was not aware of any confirmation
of what substance was allegedly used, if at all, and said the US government was
still gathering information.There was no immediate comment from the Syrian government on
the US statement.In March, Syrian state media cited a hospital in
government-held Hama as saying 21 people suffered choking symptoms from poison
gas after rebels shelled a village.In January, US national security adviser John Bolton warned
the Syrian government against using chemical weapons again.“There is absolutely no change in the US position against
the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime and absolutely no change in
our position that any use of chemical weapons would be met by a very strong
response, as we’ve done twice before,” Bolton said at the time.
