US says signs Syria may be using chemical weapons, warns of response

US says signs Syria may be using chemical weapons, warns of response

2019/05/22 | 03:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States sees signs the Syrian government may beusing chemical weapons, including an alleged chlorine attack on Sunday innorthwest Syria, the State Department said on Tuesday, warning that Washingtonand its allies would respond “quickly and appropriately” if this were proven, Reuters reported.“Unfortunately, we continue to see signs that the Assadregime may be renewing its use of chemical weapons, including an allegedchlorine attack in northwest Syria on the morning of May 19,” State Departmentspokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.“We are still gathering information on this incident, but werepeat our warning that if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons, the UnitedStates and our allies will respond quickly and appropriately,” she said.Ortagus said the alleged attack was part of a violentcampaign by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces violating a ceasefirethat has protected several million civilians in the greater Idlib area.“The regime’s attacks against the communities of northwest Syriamust end,” the statement said. “The United States reiterates its warning, firstissued by President Trump in September 2018, that an attack against the Idlibde-escalation zone would be a reckless escalation that threatens to destabilizethe region.”President Donald Trump’s administration has twice bombedSyria over Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons, in April 2017 and April2018. In September, a senior US official said there was evidence showingchemical weapons were being prepared by Syrian government forces in Idlib, thelast major rebel stronghold in the country.The State Department statement accused Russia and Assad’sforces of “a continuing disinformation campaign... to create the falsenarrative that others are to blame for chemical weapons attacks.”“The facts, however, are clear,” the statement said. TheAssad regime itself has conducted almost all verified chemical weapons attacksthat have taken place in Syria — a conclusion the United Nations has reachedover and over again.”A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, saidthe Syrian government had a history of resorting to chemical weapons whenfighting intensified. The official, however, was not aware of any confirmationof what substance was allegedly used, if at all, and said the US government wasstill gathering information.There was no immediate comment from the Syrian government onthe US statement.In March, Syrian state media cited a hospital ingovernment-held Hama as saying 21 people suffered choking symptoms from poisongas after rebels shelled a village.In January, US national security adviser John Bolton warnedthe Syrian government against using chemical weapons again.“There is absolutely no change in the US position againstthe use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime and absolutely no change inour position that any use of chemical weapons would be met by a very strongresponse, as we’ve done twice before,” Bolton said at the time.