US says signs Syria may be using chemical weapons, warns of response

2019/05/22 | 03:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States sees signs the Syrian government may be

using chemical weapons, including an alleged chlorine attack on Sunday in

northwest Syria, the State Department said on Tuesday, warning that Washington

and its allies would respond “quickly and appropriately” if this were proven, Reuters reported.“Unfortunately, we continue to see signs that the Assad

regime may be renewing its use of chemical weapons, including an alleged

chlorine attack in northwest Syria on the morning of May 19,” State Department

spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.“We are still gathering information on this incident, but we

repeat our warning that if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons, the United

States and our allies will respond quickly and appropriately,” she said.Ortagus said the alleged attack was part of a violent

campaign by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces violating a ceasefire

that has protected several million civilians in the greater Idlib area.“The regime’s attacks against the communities of northwest Syria

must end,” the statement said. “The United States reiterates its warning, first

issued by President Trump in September 2018, that an attack against the Idlib

de-escalation zone would be a reckless escalation that threatens to destabilize

the region.”President Donald Trump’s administration has twice bombed

Syria over Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons, in April 2017 and April

2018. In September, a senior US official said there was evidence showing

chemical weapons were being prepared by Syrian government forces in Idlib, the

last major rebel stronghold in the country.The State Department statement accused Russia and Assad’s

forces of “a continuing disinformation campaign... to create the false

narrative that others are to blame for chemical weapons attacks.”“The facts, however, are clear,” the statement said. The

Assad regime itself has conducted almost all verified chemical weapons attacks

that have taken place in Syria — a conclusion the United Nations has reached

over and over again.”A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said

the Syrian government had a history of resorting to chemical weapons when

fighting intensified. The official, however, was not aware of any confirmation

of what substance was allegedly used, if at all, and said the US government was

still gathering information.There was no immediate comment from the Syrian government on

the US statement.In March, Syrian state media cited a hospital in

government-held Hama as saying 21 people suffered choking symptoms from poison

gas after rebels shelled a village.In January, US national security adviser John Bolton warned

the Syrian government against using chemical weapons again.“There is absolutely no change in the US position against

the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime and absolutely no change in

our position that any use of chemical weapons would be met by a very strong

response, as we’ve done twice before,” Bolton said at the time.



