UNICEF Iraq gets $26m from Germany for COVID Response

2022/04/26 | 02:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNICEF receives US$26 Million from the Government of Germany to support the provision of basic services and the COVID-19 response in Iraq The funding will allow 1 million children and adolescents to have continued access to learning through a combination of approaches such as blended learning and 50,000 vulnerable people to receive critical child protection […]

