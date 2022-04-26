Iraqi Steel Plant Sold for $195m

2022/04/26 | 03:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Jordan's Al Tanmiya Steel has completed the sale of its Iraqi steel operations for $195 million.Al Tanmiya had full ownership of the Iraqi Al Anmaa for Construction Materials Production, which operates a steel plant (pictured) in Khor Al-Zubair, Basra.Al Anmaa has been bought by Alghad Almutkamel for General Trading and […]

