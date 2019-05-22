Half of American adults expect war with Iran 'within next few years'

2019/05/22 | 03:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Half of all Americans believe that the United States will go
to war with Iran “within the next few years,” according to a Reuters/Ipsos
public opinion poll released on Tuesday amid increased tensions between the two
countries.While Americans are more concerned about Iran as a security
threat to the United States now than they were last year, few would be in favor
of a pre-emptive attack on the Iranian military. But if Iran attacked US
military forces first, four out of five believed the United States should
respond militarily in a full or limited way, the May 17-20 poll showed.Historically tense relations between Washington and Tehran
worsened in May after US President Donald Trump hardened his anti-Iran stance
and restored all sanctions on Iranian oil exports following his decision a year
ago to pull the United States out of a 2015 international nuclear accord with
Tehran.The United States moved an aircraft carrier and forces to
the Gulf region in response to intelligence that Iran may be plotting against US
interests, an assertion Iran denies.Nearly half – 49% – of all Americans disapprove of how
Republican Trump is handling relations with Iran, the poll found, with 31%
saying they strongly disapprove. Overall, 39% approve of Trump’s policy.The survey showed that 51% of adults felt that the United
States and Iran would go to war within the next few years, up 8 percentage
points from a similar poll published last June. In this year’s poll, Democrats
and Republicans were both more likely to see Iran as a threat and to say war
was likely.Iran was characterized by 53% of adults in the United States
as either a “serious” or “imminent” threat, up 6 percentage points from a
similar poll from last July. In comparison, 58% of Americans characterized
North Korea as a threat and 51% characterized Russia as a threat.Despite their concerns, 60% of Americans said the United
States should not conduct a pre-emptive attack on the Iranian military, while
12% advocate for striking first.If Iran attacked, however, 79% said that the US military
should retaliate: 40% favored a limited response with airstrikes, while 39%
favored a full invasion.Both the United States and Iran have said they do not want
war, although there have been bellicose statements from both.Despite Trump’s decision to withdraw, the poll showed 61% of
Americans still supported the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers to curb
Iran’s potential pathway to a nuclear bomb in return for sanctions relief.
Republicans also favored the accord negotiated by the Democratic administration
of President Barack Obama, with a little more than half saying they supported
it.Gulf allies and US government officials have said they
believe Iran-backed groups are responsible for a series of attacks on shipping
and pipelines in the Gulf in the last week.Trump has said he would like to negotiate with Iran’s
leaders. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejected talks on Tuesday and has
said “economic war” is being waged against Iran.The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English
throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,007 adults,
including 377 Democrats and 313 Republicans, and has a credibility interval, a
measure of precision, of 4 percentage points.
