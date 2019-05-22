Home › Baghdad Post › Half of American adults expect war with Iran 'within next few years'

Half of American adults expect war with Iran 'within next few years'

2019/05/22 | 03:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Half of all Americans believe that the United States will goto war with Iran “within the next few years,” according to a Reuters/Ipsospublic opinion poll released on Tuesday amid increased tensions between the twocountries.While Americans are more concerned about Iran as a securitythreat to the United States now than they were last year, few would be in favorof a pre-emptive attack on the Iranian military. But if Iran attacked USmilitary forces first, four out of five believed the United States shouldrespond militarily in a full or limited way, the May 17-20 poll showed.Historically tense relations between Washington and Tehranworsened in May after US President Donald Trump hardened his anti-Iran stanceand restored all sanctions on Iranian oil exports following his decision a yearago to pull the United States out of a 2015 international nuclear accord withTehran.The United States moved an aircraft carrier and forces tothe Gulf region in response to intelligence that Iran may be plotting against USinterests, an assertion Iran denies.Nearly half – 49% – of all Americans disapprove of howRepublican Trump is handling relations with Iran, the poll found, with 31%saying they strongly disapprove. Overall, 39% approve of Trump’s policy.The survey showed that 51% of adults felt that the UnitedStates and Iran would go to war within the next few years, up 8 percentagepoints from a similar poll published last June. In this year’s poll, Democratsand Republicans were both more likely to see Iran as a threat and to say warwas likely.Iran was characterized by 53% of adults in the United Statesas either a “serious” or “imminent” threat, up 6 percentage points from asimilar poll from last July. In comparison, 58% of Americans characterizedNorth Korea as a threat and 51% characterized Russia as a threat.Despite their concerns, 60% of Americans said the UnitedStates should not conduct a pre-emptive attack on the Iranian military, while12% advocate for striking first.If Iran attacked, however, 79% said that the US militaryshould retaliate: 40% favored a limited response with airstrikes, while 39%favored a full invasion.Both the United States and Iran have said they do not wantwar, although there have been bellicose statements from both.Despite Trump’s decision to withdraw, the poll showed 61% ofAmericans still supported the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers to curbIran’s potential pathway to a nuclear bomb in return for sanctions relief.Republicans also favored the accord negotiated by the Democratic administrationof President Barack Obama, with a little more than half saying they supportedit.Gulf allies and US government officials have said theybelieve Iran-backed groups are responsible for a series of attacks on shippingand pipelines in the Gulf in the last week.Trump has said he would like to negotiate with Iran’sleaders. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejected talks on Tuesday and hassaid “economic war” is being waged against Iran.The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in Englishthroughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,007 adults,including 377 Democrats and 313 Republicans, and has a credibility interval, ameasure of precision, of 4 percentage points.