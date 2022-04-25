Save The Frogs Day To Be Celebrated Worldwide Saturday April 30th, 2022

2022/04/26 | 09:18 - Source: Iraq News

The world’s largest day of amphibian education and conservation action is now in its 14th year!

When we save the frogs, we’re protecting all our wildlife, all our ecosystems and all humans.”

Kerry Kriger

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature enthusiasts, environmentalists, and frog lovers around the globe are preparing for the 14th Annual Save The Frogs Day, taking place on Saturday, April 30, 2022.



Conceived and coordinated by SAVE THE FROGS!, a California-based 501(c)(3) public charity, Save The Frogs Day is the world’s largest day of amphibian education and conservation action.



The goal is to provide frog enthusiasts with educational materials, ideas and inspiration, and empower them to educate their local communities about amphibians.Frog populations have been declining worldwide at unprecedented rates, and nearly one-third of the world’s amphibian species are threatened with extinction.



Since 2009, SAVE THE FROGS! staff and volunteers have conducted over 1,500 educational Save The Frogs Day events in at least 58 countries worldwide.



Save The Frogs Day takes place annually on the last Saturday of April.Save The Frogs Day events are scheduled in at least nine countries (Argentina, Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Portugal, Uganda and the USA).



Event activities include night tours to search for and photograph amphibians; presentations on amphibian ecology, natural history and conservation; frog art and poetry competitions for kids; creating frog-themed crafts from recycled materials; and day hikes to view tadpoles in their native habitats.There will also be an online educational event so that amphibian enthusiasts worldwide can learn about frogs and how to save them from extinction.



Kerry Kriger will be introducing participants to The Wild World Of Frogs and Amphibian Conservation In The 21st Century.



Kriger has given over 400 presentations on amphibian conservation since founding SAVE THE FROGS! in 2008.



The online event is free to attend and registration is requested in advance on the Save The Frogs Day homepage.Save The Frogs Day events have included protests at the US Environmental Protection Agency for its failure to ban harmful endocrine-disrupting pesticides; parades through major urban centers; frog art and photo exhibits in town centers; habitat restoration at critical frog habitats; nature walks to teach people about their local amphibians; and numerous presentations on amphibian conservation in schools and universities.



Because of Save The Frogs Day and a worldwide network of volunteers, amphibians now have assistance all around the planet, and the next generation of humans is growing up with the knowledge needed to protect amphibians from extinction.



All environmentally-minded citizens are encouraged to hold Save The Frogs Day events in their hometown, and the SAVE THE FROGS! website offers many tips on how organize a successful event.SAVE THE FROGS! encourages all social media users to share amphibian photos this week and to tag @savethefrogs to help spread the word.Learn more about Save The Frogs Day and how to help endangered amphibian populations at: https://savethefrogs.com/dayAnd have a very happy Save The Frogs Day!

