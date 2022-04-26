Case Study: Empowering Girls through IT Education in Iraq

2022/04/26 | 13:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Case Study Empowering girls through IT and Coding education in Iraq: an innovative learning pathway for secondary school girls in Shatt Al-Arab, Basra In the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region, despite school enrolment is higher today both at primary and secondary levels than one decade ago, significant differences remain in the education opportunities […]

