2022/04/27 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- WHO marks five years of strategic partnership with USAID in Iraq The World Health Organization (WHO) marks the five-year milestone of its strategic partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support the provision of life-saving and essential healthcare services to vulnerable populations in Iraq.Over the past five years, USAID has […]

read more WHO marks 5 Yrs of Strategic Partnership with USAID in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.