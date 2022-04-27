2022/04/27 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.Following discussions, the Cabinet ordered the Ministry of Finance to provide funding of 5.75 billion dinars ($3.9 million) for emergency works to address water scarcity in Diyala Governorate: IQD 1.75 billion to the General Authority for […]

read more Cabinet allocates $3.9m for Irrigation in Diyala first appeared on Iraq Business News.