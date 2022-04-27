Iraq Finalises March Oil Exports

2022/04/27 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for March of 100,579,612 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.244 million barrels per day (bpd), down slightly from the 3.314 million bpd exported in February.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 99,130,677 barrels, […]

