Iran calls on Iraq to control factors threatening region

2022/04/27 | 17:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in his meeting with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi on Wednesday.

Referring to the long history of Iran-Iraq's friendship and neighboring, Raeisi said that Iran has a serious will for the comprehensive development of relations and no factor can disrupt the deep and friendly relations between the two nations of Iran and Iraq.



"We are friends during each other's difficult times."

Expressing satisfaction with the favorable level of interaction between the Iranian and Iraqi parliaments, Raeisi called on developing cooperation in this field.

The Iranian President described the cohesion and unity of the various ethnic groups in Iraq as the key to the country's success, adding that creating divisions between or within religions and ethnicities will lead to the enemy's infiltration and sacrificing the interests of countries."

Al-Halbousi, for his part, stressed the need for expanding Tehran-Baghdad cooperation, saying, "The members of my delegation are representatives of different ethnicities, religions and groups, and their presence means expressing the interest of all Iraqis in strengthening friendship with Iran."

MP/President.ir