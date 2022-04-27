Iraq taps Dhi Qar oil fields for capacity expansion

2022/04/27 | 20:34 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

In mid-July 2019, workers from the state-owned Iraqi Drilling Company completed Well D-83 at the Gharraf oil field, operated by Malaysia's Petronas.



NASSIRIYA - Iraq is taking advantage of high global oil prices and its increasing OPEC-plus quota by ramping up production from three oil fields in Dhi Qar province.

Output from the Gharraf oil field has jumped by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the past month, and the state-run Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) is bringing the Subba field back after more than two years offline.



A new drilling program has also started at the Nassiriya field.

