Iraq sets new plan to secure Green Zone

2019/05/22 | 14:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi security authorities have announced on Wednesday a new plan to secure the Green Zone in the Karkh district of central Baghdad.A rocket was fired into the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone Sunday night, landing less than a mile from the sprawling U.S. Embassy.The attack came among growing tension across the Arabian Gulf after the White House ordered warships and bombers to the region earlier this month to Iran’s threats.A security source said in press remarks that the new plan aims at preventing any potential attack over the Green Zone, stressing a boost in communication and coordination between security authorities.The U.S. also has ordered nonessential staff out of its diplomatic posts in Iraq.It was the first such attack since September, when three mortar shells landed in an abandoned lot inside the Green Zone.
Iraqi security authorities have announced on Wednesday a new plan to secure the Green Zone in the Karkh district of central Baghdad.A rocket was fired into the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone Sunday night, landing less than a mile from the sprawling U.S. Embassy.The attack came among growing tension across the Arabian Gulf after the White House ordered warships and bombers to the region earlier this month to Iran’s threats.A security source said in press remarks that the new plan aims at preventing any potential attack over the Green Zone, stressing a boost in communication and coordination between security authorities.The U.S. also has ordered nonessential staff out of its diplomatic posts in Iraq.It was the first such attack since September, when three mortar shells landed in an abandoned lot inside the Green Zone.