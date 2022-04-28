New Efforts to Release Businessmen Detained in Iraq

2022/04/28 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.High-level diplomatic efforts have reportedly been stepped up in the hope of securing the release two foreign businessmen held in an Iraqi jail.Australian citizen Robert Pether and his Egyptian colleague Khalid Radwan have been detained since April 2021.They have been sentenced to five years in prison and jointly fined $12 […]

