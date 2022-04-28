2022/04/28 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has started work on the first of its 20 oil wells at the Nasiriyah oil field in Dhi Qar.IDC's Director General, Basem Abdul Karim, said that the project is part of a contract with the Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) in cooperation with Weatherford.The planned […]

read more IDC starts Drilling 20 Oil Wells at Nasiriyah first appeared on Iraq Business News.