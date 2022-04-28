ShaMaran reports Record Oil Revenues at Atrush

2022/04/28 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ShaMaran Petroleum has released its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.Dr.Adel Chaouch, President and Chief Executive Officer of ShaMaran, commented: "2021 has been a transformational year for ShaMaran.The Company generated the highest annual oil sales revenues in […]

