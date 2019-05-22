MP warns Prime Minister of potential discord in Diyala

2019/05/22 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Diyala MP Karim Al-Jabouri has warned Iraqi Prime Minister
Adil Abdul-Mahdi of potential discord and strife that would drag Iraq back to
square one.Al-Jabouri said that some individuals and political parties
are interfering in the security affairs of certain areas in Iraq, especially
within Diyala governorate in eastern Iraq.“What is going on can create confusion and discord among the
Iraqi society and further deteriorate the security status,” Al-Jabouri said in
press remarks.“I call upon the Prime Minister to stress keeping
politicians away from the Iraqi security file, especially in Diyala, as it is
considered one of the most important governorates that has already suffered
grave challenges,” he added.A security source
informed, on Tuesday, that two bombs exploded inside the garage of Muqdadiyah
Police Chief’s house, in Diyala Province.
Diyala MP Karim Al-Jabouri has warned Iraqi Prime Minister
Adil Abdul-Mahdi of potential discord and strife that would drag Iraq back to
square one.Al-Jabouri said that some individuals and political parties
are interfering in the security affairs of certain areas in Iraq, especially
within Diyala governorate in eastern Iraq.“What is going on can create confusion and discord among the
Iraqi society and further deteriorate the security status,” Al-Jabouri said in
press remarks.“I call upon the Prime Minister to stress keeping
politicians away from the Iraqi security file, especially in Diyala, as it is
considered one of the most important governorates that has already suffered
grave challenges,” he added.A security source
informed, on Tuesday, that two bombs exploded inside the garage of Muqdadiyah
Police Chief’s house, in Diyala Province.