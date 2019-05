MP warns Prime Minister of potential discord in Diyala

2019/05/22 | 15:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Diyala MP Karim Al-Jabouri has warned Iraqi Prime MinisterAdil Abdul-Mahdi of potential discord and strife that would drag Iraq back tosquare one.Al-Jabouri said that some individuals and political partiesare interfering in the security affairs of certain areas in Iraq, especiallywithin Diyala governorate in eastern Iraq.“What is going on can create confusion and discord among theIraqi society and further deteriorate the security status,” Al-Jabouri said inpress remarks.“I call upon the Prime Minister to stress keepingpoliticians away from the Iraqi security file, especially in Diyala, as it isconsidered one of the most important governorates that has already sufferedgrave challenges,” he added.A security sourceinformed, on Tuesday, that two bombs exploded inside the garage of MuqdadiyahPolice Chief’s house, in Diyala Province.