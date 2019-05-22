عربي | كوردى


MP warns Prime Minister of potential discord in Diyala

2019/05/22 | 15:25
Diyala MP Karim Al-Jabouri has warned Iraqi Prime Minister

Adil Abdul-Mahdi of potential discord and strife that would drag Iraq back to

square one.Al-Jabouri said that some individuals and political parties

are interfering in the security affairs of certain areas in Iraq, especially

within Diyala governorate in eastern Iraq.“What is going on can create confusion and discord among the

Iraqi society and further deteriorate the security status,” Al-Jabouri said in

press remarks.“I call upon the Prime Minister to stress keeping

politicians away from the Iraqi security file, especially in Diyala, as it is

considered one of the most important governorates that has already suffered

grave challenges,” he added.A security source

informed, on Tuesday, that two bombs exploded inside the garage of Muqdadiyah

Police Chief’s house, in Diyala Province.

