Masrour Barzani, US envoy discuss bilateral ties, formation of new KRG

Masrour Barzani, US envoy discuss bilateral ties, formation of new KRG

2019/05/22 | 16:00



Both sides discussed, at length, regional developments and ties between the allied governments, according to the KRSC press office.



“Both reviewed bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the United States of America, as well as dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad to settle ongoing political disagreements,” read the statement issued by the KRSC.



Barzani welcomed the envoy’s commitment to continued US support for the next government, in particular with the reform agenda. They agreed to “stay in close contact” on these issues, the statement added.



The meeting comes as Chancellor Barzani, nominated by the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) as the new Prime Minister, prepares to form a new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).



The KDP has also nominated incumbent Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani as their sole candidate for the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region.



Fagin met with Nechirvan Barzani earlier on Sunday in Erbil, where they discussed the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the process of government formation and the new KRG cabinet, Erbil – Baghdad ties, the threat of the Islamic State re-emerging, the situation in disputed territories, and affairs related to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Kurdistan Region.



