2022/04/28 | 16:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Orange Corners Innovation Fund signs an MoU with the National Bank of Iraq (NBI) to launch the Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF) program in Baghdad KAPITA, a leading private sector development company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Bank of Iraq (NBI) to launch the Orange Corner Innovation Fund (OCIF) in Baghdad.[…]

read more New Iraqi Innovation Fund Launched first appeared on Iraq Business News.