Iraq to raise West Qurna 1 oilfield output to 490,000 bpd in next few days

2019/05/22 | 16:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraq will increase production at its giant West Qurna 1 oilfield to 490,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the “next few days”, a senior Iraqi oil official said on Wednesday.West Qurna 1 oilfield, developed by Exxon Mobil, currently produces about 440,000 bpd, Basra Oil Company chief Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said.Exxon Mobil evacuated all of its foreign staff, around 60 people, from West Qurna 1 on Saturday, just days after the United States withdrew non-essential staff from its embassy in Baghdad, citing a threat from neighbouring Iran, which has close ties to Iraqi Shi'ite militia.