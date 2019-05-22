Home › Baghdad Post › MP calls for increasing strategic stock fearing war between Iran, US

MP calls for increasing strategic stock fearing war between Iran, US

In a statement on Wednesday, Shemari said, “the situation in the region is getting complicated in light of the escalating remarks and recent events.”







Shemari went on saying that, “Iraq is at the crossfire of all this escalation. It seeks through its balanced relations to reach along with regional and international parties to resolve the crisis.”







Shemari also urged the government “to draw an emergency plans lest the situation deteriorates even furhter.”







Moreover, Shemari stressed the importance of “protecting the food stores, mills and silos in light of the recent incidents of burning farms in many provinces.”



