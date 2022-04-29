Iraq to have Fastest Growing Economy in Middle East, Central Asia

2022/04/29 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.According to the recently-published World Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Iraq's economy is forecast to grow by 9.5 percent this year, giving it the fastest real GDP growth of all the Middle East and Central Asia countries.The 2023 expectation of 5.7 percent is just one percentage point behind […]

